USC Trojans vs. Missouri State Bears 3 Keys to Victory: Make Magic in Red Zone
The USC Trojans season opener against Missouri State is right around the corner, with strong hopes to set the tone after a successful end to 2024.
While last season was not the most glamorous on paper for the program and coach Lincoln Riley, USC has the chance to turn it around starting with week 1. Here are three keys to a Trojan victory:
1. USC Must Capitalize In the Red Zone
The Trojans' biggest fault last season was dropping five games by one touchdown or less when leading in the fourth quarter, five games that could have dealt USC their first Big Ten Conference Championship Game or even College Football Playoff appearance.
The name of the game is capitalizing in the red zone, whether by targeting reliable receivers or using a strong running attack to punch it into the end zone.
A prime example comes from USC vs. UCLA last season. Although the Trojans defeated their crosstown rival, the first half was 30 minutes of failed touchdown drives, with just three field goals put away.
In the Penn State overtime thriller, USC led the Nittany Lions up until the last few minutes, when quarterback Drew Allar answered on a third-down conversion to find running back Nicholas Singleton to tie the game. In overtime, a missed field goal by the Trojans cost them the game.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava boasts two of the best wideouts in the Big Ten, let along all of college football, and has the opportunity to use Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon to their full potentials.
Lane thrives in the end zone and is able to use his size and hands to meet Maiava for a touchdown. Lemon has the agility and route-running strength to find an open pocket, to hold Maiava quick with decision making.
MORE: Lincoln Riley's Comments Prove USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Is Emerging As Star
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Injury Updates Before Missouri State
MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley in Favor of College Football Adopting Growing NFL Trend
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs Challenging USC For No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class?
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Receiver Recruit Over Big Ten Rivals
Maiava can also turn to running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, a dual threat bound to make strides in the backfield. Sanders has shared his explosiveness and speed throughout fall camp, where Jordan's hands and shiftiness has also stood out.
2. Trojan Defense Must Shut Down Offensive Production Early
Year one under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn was successful, and the path to defensive dominance is only up from there.
Lynn was responsible for the most improved defense in all of college football, going from 34.4 points allowed to 24.1 and a No. 21 third-down conversion defense, after their No. 106 ranking in 2023.
While injury headlined a good amount of last season's struggles, the anticipated return of linebacker Eric Gentry adds energy, leadership and strength to Lynn's defensive unit.
The defense's biggest setback last year was their lack of consistency when rushing the passer. However, this year's defensive end group could resolve this issue.
The defensive end room includes freshmen Jakheem Stewart and Jadyn Ramos, two young talents who are poised to make strides in year one at the collegiate level. The veterans include Braylan Shelby, Anthony Lucas and Kameryn Fountain.
Fountain has drawn attention this fall camp, and should anticipate plenty of playing time this season. Lucas suffered a lower-leg injury last season and had to cut the his playing time short, but is back in full health heading into Week 1. Shelby poses as another explosive pass rusher to rotate in this fall.
3. Offensive Efficiency Through Maiava is Crucial to USC Success
The junior quarterback has built a new name for himself as the Trojans starting signal-caller, and is a highly regarded weapon to bring success to USC's offense.
What Maiava needs to be careful of is efficiency as his decision-making will help set the tone for the whole season.
Maiava is fortunate enough to learn from Riley, who's expertise with quarterbacks has gotten him far. Riley's resume stands out, including three Heisman Trophy winners in Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield, Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray and Chicago Bears Caleb Williams.
What all three share as starting quarterbacks in the NFL is their playmaking ability and arm strength.
After a productive offseason of recruiting and transfer portal wins, Riley's lack of searching for an elite quarterback in the portal made Maiava stand clear as this season's starting quarterback.
Last season, Maiava finished with 1,201 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, and ended with a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Texas A&M.
Maiava fits Riley's quarterback criteria with his arm strength and athleticism, complemented by solid playmaking decisions. If he can carry last season’s momentum into week 1 and beyond, he’ll pose a serious threat to any defense.