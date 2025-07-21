Big Ten Football Media Days Schedule: How To Watch USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
The 2025 Big Ten Football Media days kick off on Tuesday, July 22 to Thursday, July 24 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
The three-day media event will be streamed on Big Ten Network starting on Tuesday, July 22 with an opening statement from Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti at 11 a.m. PT.
Each day will feature select teams, with their respective coaches and student-athletes to address the 2025 football season among press conferences and individual podiums.
HOW TO WATCH USC Trojans
The USC Trojans will be available to the media on Thursday, July 24 with coach Lincoln Riley, accompanied by wide receiver Makai Lemon, offensive tackle Elijah Paige and safety Kamari Ramsey.
Riley will make his first appearance with Media Days from 12:30-12:45 p.m. for his press conference. The other allotted coaches take the stage at the following times.
Alongside the Trojans on Thursday are coaches and student-athletes from Iowa, Purdue, UCLA, Michigan State and Michigan.
Kirk Ferentz, Iowa – 11:30-11:45 a.m. PT
Barry Odom, Purdue – 11:45-12 p.m. PT
Deshaun Foster, UCLA – 12-12:15 p.m. PT
Jonathan Smith, Michigan State –12:15-12:30 p.m. PT
Sherrone More, Michigan – 12:45-1 p.m. PT
Lemon, Paige and Ramsey will be available to the media from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. PT, and Riley will be available from 3:30-4:15 p.m. PT.
USC Trojans' Biggest Storylines
USC enters a year full of pressure and competition after their lack of success in 2024. The Trojans could hear multiple concerns regarding their schedule in 2025. One topic to watch for is how the implementation of quarterback Jayden Maiava and two new running backs from the transfer portal could play out for an offense intelligent coach like Riley.
After Miller Moss was benched for a 4-5 record as starting quarterback, Riley relied on Maiava to revive the Trojan offense. Maiava delivered and 4-1 as starting quarterback and led the Trojans to a postseason bowl victory over Texas A&M. Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan are two transfer running backs who are poised to add talent to the ground game.
What college football fan and analysts have emphasized the most is the fact that Riley cannot afford another 7-6 season as the leader of the trojans. The Trojans have a storied legacy that was supposed to be maintained by Riley -- but he has yet to meet those expectations following his first 11-3 season.
His resume from his previous tenure with Oklahoma proves he is a good coach, but the inconsistency of the Trojans roster and lack of chemistry was prevalent in last season's disappointing record.
The defensive improvement under Eric Henderson and D'Anton Lynn is another big question for college football fans. In Lynn’s first year leading the defense, the Trojans showed progress but still allowed 20 or more points in 10 of their 13 games.
Now, in their second year in the Big Ten, Lynn and Henderson have to move forward to match the physicality of Midwest competition — and prove USC belongs in the College Football Playoff conversation.
Following an early afternoon of press conferences, coaches and athletes will have time to take the individual podiums between 1:15 and 5 p.m to answer questions to the media. Coaches will receive 45 minutes for questions and student-athletes will receive 30.