Big Ten Football Media Days Schedule: How To Watch USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley

The 2025 Big Ten Football Media Days are approaching and the USC Trojans are set to make their second appearance as members of the conference. Representing USC this year is coach Lincoln Riley, wide receiver Makai Lemon, offensive tackle Elijah Paige and safety Kamari Ramsey.

Teddy King

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The 2025 Big Ten Football Media days kick off on Tuesday, July 22 to Thursday, July 24 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The three-day media event will be streamed on Big Ten Network starting on Tuesday, July 22 with an opening statement from Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti at 11 a.m. PT.

Each day will feature select teams, with their respective coaches and student-athletes to address the 2025 football season among press conferences and individual podiums. 

HOW TO WATCH USC Trojans

The USC Trojans will be available to the media on Thursday, July 24 with coach Lincoln Riley, accompanied by wide receiver Makai Lemon, offensive tackle Elijah Paige and safety Kamari Ramsey.  

Riley will make his first appearance with Media Days from 12:30-12:45 p.m. for his press conference. The other allotted coaches take the stage at the following times. 

Alongside the Trojans on Thursday are coaches and student-athletes from Iowa, Purdue, UCLA, Michigan State and Michigan. 

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa – 11:30-11:45 a.m. PT

Barry Odom, Purdue – 11:45-12 p.m. PT

Deshaun Foster, UCLA – 12-12:15 p.m. PT

Jonathan Smith, Michigan State –12:15-12:30 p.m. PT

Sherrone More, Michigan – 12:45-1 p.m. PT

Lemon, Paige and Ramsey will be available to the media from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. PT, and Riley will be available from 3:30-4:15 p.m. PT.

USC Trojans' Biggest Storylines

USC enters a year full of pressure and competition after their lack of success in 2024. The Trojans could hear multiple concerns regarding their schedule in 2025. One topic to watch for is how the implementation of quarterback Jayden Maiava and two new running backs from the transfer portal could play out for an offense intelligent coach like Riley.

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

After Miller Moss was benched for a 4-5 record as starting quarterback, Riley relied on Maiava to revive the Trojan offense. Maiava delivered and 4-1 as starting quarterback and led the Trojans to a postseason bowl victory over Texas A&M. Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan are two transfer running backs who are poised to add talent to the ground game.

What college football fan and analysts have emphasized the most is the fact that Riley cannot afford another 7-6 season as the leader of the trojans. The Trojans have a storied legacy that was supposed to be maintained by Riley -- but he has yet to meet those expectations following his first 11-3 season.

His resume from his previous tenure with Oklahoma proves he is a good coach, but the inconsistency of the Trojans roster and lack of chemistry was prevalent in last season's disappointing record.

The defensive improvement under Eric Henderson and D'Anton Lynn is another big question for college football fans. In Lynn’s first year leading the defense, the Trojans showed progress but still allowed 20 or more points in 10 of their 13 games.

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) celebrates with wide receiver Makai Lemon (24) after the Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, in their second year in the Big Ten, Lynn and Henderson have to move forward to match the physicality of Midwest competition — and prove USC belongs in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Following an early afternoon of press conferences, coaches and athletes will have time to take the individual podiums between 1:15 and 5 p.m to answer questions to the media. Coaches will receive 45 minutes for questions and student-athletes will receive 30. 

TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI and a 2025 graduate of Ole Miss, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Born and raised in Newport Beach, CA, she contributed on-air recaps of sporting events at Corona Del Mar high school for Trident TV as an anchor, before heading south to Mississippi. At Ole Miss, she covered Ole Miss athletics as a writer and sports editor of The Daily Mississippian, providing live game coverage, breaking news, player features and preview stories. She has also been a sports reporter for NewsWatch Ole Miss and Rebel Radio 92.1. Summer of 2024, she interned at FOX Sports as an intern on the Production and Talent Development team, and continued freelancing for NFL on FOX at New Orleans Saints games and later as a production runner for Super Bowl LIX.

