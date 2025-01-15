USC Trojans' Elijah Paige Makes History: Earns Freshman All-American
USC Trojans redshirt freshman offensive tackle Elijah Paige has been named to the 2024 Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team. Paige is first USC offensive lineman to receive this honor since Toa Lobendahn 2014. He is also just one of three players from the Big Ten on the lists, joining Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith and Minnesota safety Koi Perich.
This recognition for Paige highlights his progression since joining the USC program as a four-star prospect coming out of Pinnacle (AZ) high school in the 2023 recruiting cycle. After being sent down to the scout team as a true freshman last season, he worked his way back and earned his first start at left tackle in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville.
“I think that process forced him to fight and it was a little bit on him,” said former USC offensive line coach Josh Henson in August. “It forced him to play with intensity and if he want to get it done, he had to do it with a certain physical demeanor. So I thought it was very positive for him. He came back from the end of that a much more intense personality and he obviously played very well into the bowl game.”
His performance in the bowl helped catapult him into a full-time starter in 2024. Paige came into the season with high expectations, and he struggled very early on. The Trojans Big Ten opener against the Michigan Wolverines turned into a nightmare for Paige. Quarterback Miller Moss was constantly picking himself off the turf in Ann Arbor and in effort the shuffle the offensive line, Paige was benched at halftime.
The Arizona native returned to the starting lineup and began to find his stride protecting the quarterbacks blind side. Against Nebraska, Paige did not allow a single quarterback pressure and received the highest blocking grade of his career, according to Pro Football Focus. The next week against UCLA, Paige was the highest graded pass blocker in the Big Ten. He earned Big Ten honorable mention recognition for his play this season.
“I think he's really improved like I felt he would,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley in November. “He learned from his lumps early on, has kept battling and is now playing at a high level.”
The Trojans have lost three of its starting offensive lineman from this past season. Center Jonah Monheim is headed off to the NFL, guard Emmanuel Pregnon is transferring to Oregon and tackle Mason Murphy is headed to Auburn. With other players moving on, Paige never had any interest in playing for anyone other than the Cardinal and Gold.
“I committed here not for any of those outside reasons,” Paige said in December. “I committed here because I see Coach Riley’s vision and I believe in him, and I trust in him and I’m a part of it.”
