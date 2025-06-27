USC Trojans' Makai Lemon Top Wide Receiver Prospect In 2026 NFL Draft?
After a lackluster season in 2025, the USC Trojans will head into the upcoming season with one of the best pass attacks in the Big Ten next season. USC coach Lincoln Riley tinkered enough with the offense's personnel enough to give the unit a fresh look, while keeping some key pieces around.
Leading the way for the Trojans is wide receiver Makai Lemon, who enters the season as one of the top prospects at the position in the 2026 NFL Draft after breaking out during his sophomore campaign. He totaled 52 catches for 764 yards and three touchdowns.
Trevor Sikema of PFF ranked his top ten wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft and listed Lemon as the No. 1 prospect. Lemon sat ahead of highly-regarded wide receivers like Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson and Ohio State's Carnell Tate.
It's not hard too imagine why Lemon has high expectations entering the upcoming season. After making some noise towards the end of his freshman season, Lemon took a big leap in his development and came into the 2024 season as one of the top targets in the Trojans' offense.
After a middling start to the season in a crowded receiver room, Lemon began to seriously turn things around and eventually caught fire during the end of the year. In the last two games of the season, Lemon caught nine passes for 133 yards vs. Notre Dame and in the Trojans' bowl game he reeled in six catches for 99 yards.
As a draft prospect, Lemon's strengths definitely rely on his route-running ability. Arguably the best route runner in the Big Ten, Lemon is also a threat to score with the ball in his hands after the catch. He also plays bigger than his 5-10, 190 pound frame, similarly to former USC star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
The last time USC had a wide receiver drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft was when Jordan Addison was selected in the first round of the 2023 draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
Lemon isn't the only Trojan wide receiver who is garnering draft attention. Fellow junior wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, is expected to play a big role in the Trojans' offense alongside Lemon.
Lane's freak athleticism alone puts him on the radar for NFL scouts. His 6-foot-4, 195 frame allows him to have a huge catch radius, which helped him account for his 12-touchdown campaign a season ago.
USC saw a couple of departures at wide receiver over the offseason with Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson, and Duce Robinson electing to hit the transfer portal. Branch heads to Georgia with Hudson electing to go to Penn State and Robinson choosing Florida State.
These departures open up targets for the Trojans' pass catchers, meaning Lemon and Lane's production should hike up.