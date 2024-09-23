USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Betting Odds Predict Big Big Ten Victory
The USC Trojans return to the Coliseum on Saturday as 14.5-point favorites against the Wisconsin Badgers for their Big Ten home opener, according to FanDuel. The over/under points total for the matchup has been set at 51.5 points.
It will be the first meeting between the Trojans and Badgers since the 2015 Holiday Bowl, where Wisconsin came out on top 23-21. USC leads the all-time series 6-1. The last time these two programs played in the regular season was in 1966.
USC is 2-1 on the season after falling to the Michigan Wolverines 27-24 in the final minute on Saturday. The Trojans dropped two spots to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
“The season, there’s a lot left in it,” said USC Coach Lincoln Riley. “Long ways to go. I like the team I got. In that locker room, there’s a bunch of fighters in that room. Bunch of guys are going to get better quickly and look forward to getting back and getting into our prep for Wisconsin.”
Saturdays matchup will mark the return of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who spent each of the last two seasons in the same position at USC. Grinch was also the defensive coordinator under Riley at Oklahoma from 2019-2021.
Wisconsin enters Saturdays game at 2-1 after having a bye in week four. The last time we saw the Badgers was in a lopsided 42-10 home loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide, where they lost starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for the season with a torn ACL on the opening possession.
Wisconsin will turn to redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke at quarterback, who will be making his fourth career start.
The Trojans also lost some key members in Saturdays loss against Michigan, including receiver Makai Lemon, safety Akili Arnold and tight end Lake McRee. Riley did not have any medical updates following the game.
USC will host Wisconsin on Saturday, Sep. 28 at 12:30 PT and will be televised on CBS.
