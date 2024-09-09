USC Trojans in Big Ten Power Rankings: Trojans Over Oregon, Penn State, Nebraska?
On Monday, Fox Sports released their new Big Ten power rankings, with the USC Trojans landing at No. 2 behind the Ohio State Buckeyes.
After knocking off LSU in Week 1 and pitching a shutout against Utah State the next weekend, USC coach Lincoln Riley and company have already established themselves as a factor in the race for a Big Ten title and a shot at the College Football Playoff.
Penn State, former Pac-12 foe Oregon and Nebraska rounded out the top five in the weekly power rankings.
Southern California's next test will come in conference play when the Trojans take on the Wolverines in the Trojans' first-ever Big Ten contest.
"Sure, it was only Utah State, a team picked to finish seventh in the Mountain West, but the Trojans scored their first shutout since 2011 in a clear-cut sign that new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn was an incredibly shrewd hire by head coach Lincoln Riley," Michael Cohen wrote.
"A week ago, Lynn's defense limited LSU to just 20 points by holding the Tigers to a 38.5% conversion rate on third down. This week, Lynn's group kept Utah State below 200 yards of total offense by only allowing two conversions on third down and stifling a downfield passing attack that averaged 3.8 yards per pass. The defense racked up three sacks, seven tackles for loss and one interception while climbing into a tie for 24th nationally in scoring at 10 points per game. The two-headed attack of Woody Marks and Quinten Joiner spearheaded a ground game that churned out 253 yards and five scores overall. USC has a week off before traveling to Michigan on Sept. 21."
Michigan is the reigning national champions, but Sherrone Moore's team lost a good portion of their roster and coaching staff over the offseason. The Wolverines are fresh off of a 34-12 loss to the Texas Longhorns, which could mean the group is even more motivated to take down USC.
The Trojans checked in at No. 11 in the most recent edition of the AP Poll and could creep into the top 10 with a win over No. 17 Michigan. Ahead of their showdown with another one of college football's most historic programs, Riley and his team will have a week to rest and recover.
"We (got to) see a lot of young guys get their first time on the field at the Coliseum as USC Trojans, which was really cool," Riley said after beating Utah State. "Looking forward to getting here into the bye week. Got a lot of work to do, and excited for what's ahead this year."
If the Trojans can barrel through what looks to be a tough schedule with only a few hiccups, USC will have a chance at reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.
MORE: USC Trojans Building Momentum As a Playoff Contender: Focused on 'Present Moment'
MORE: USC Trojan Football: Three Instant Takeaways From 48-0 Win Over Utah State
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Utah State: Instant Analysis, Lincoln Riley's Aggressive Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts To Miller Moss TMZ Investigation
MORE: Every Time USC Football was Mentioned on College GameDay in Week 2