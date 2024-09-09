All Trojans

USC Trojans in Big Ten Power Rankings: Trojans Over Oregon, Penn State, Nebraska?

After an impressive start to the season that saw USC knock off LSU and Utah State, the Trojans are viewed as one of the best teams in their new conference. USC is soaring in Big Ten power rankings over Oregon, Penn State and Nebraska.

Randall Sweet

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
On Monday, Fox Sports released their new Big Ten power rankings, with the USC Trojans landing at No. 2 behind the Ohio State Buckeyes.

After knocking off LSU in Week 1 and pitching a shutout against Utah State the next weekend, USC coach Lincoln Riley and company have already established themselves as a factor in the race for a Big Ten title and a shot at the College Football Playoff.

Penn State, former Pac-12 foe Oregon and Nebraska rounded out the top five in the weekly power rankings.

USC Trojans running back Woody Marks
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) reacts against Utah State Aggies linebacker Jon Ross Maye (1) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Southern California's next test will come in conference play when the Trojans take on the Wolverines in the Trojans' first-ever Big Ten contest.

"Sure, it was only Utah State, a team picked to finish seventh in the Mountain West, but the Trojans scored their first shutout since 2011 in a clear-cut sign that new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn was an incredibly shrewd hire by head coach Lincoln Riley," Michael Cohen wrote.

"A week ago, Lynn's defense limited LSU to just 20 points by holding the Tigers to a 38.5% conversion rate on third down. This week, Lynn's group kept Utah State below 200 yards of total offense by only allowing two conversions on third down and stifling a downfield passing attack that averaged 3.8 yards per pass. The defense racked up three sacks, seven tackles for loss and one interception while climbing into a tie for 24th nationally in scoring at 10 points per game. The two-headed attack of Woody Marks and Quinten Joiner spearheaded a ground game that churned out 253 yards and five scores overall. USC has a week off before traveling to Michigan on Sept. 21."

Michigan is the reigning national champions, but Sherrone Moore's team lost a good portion of their roster and coaching staff over the offseason. The Wolverines are fresh off of a 34-12 loss to the Texas Longhorns, which could mean the group is even more motivated to take down USC.

The Trojans checked in at No. 11 in the most recent edition of the AP Poll and could creep into the top 10 with a win over No. 17 Michigan. Ahead of their showdown with another one of college football's most historic programs, Riley and his team will have a week to rest and recover.

"We (got to) see a lot of young guys get their first time on the field at the Coliseum as USC Trojans, which was really cool," Riley said after beating Utah State. "Looking forward to getting here into the bye week. Got a lot of work to do, and excited for what's ahead this year."

If the Trojans can barrel through what looks to be a tough schedule with only a few hiccups, USC will have a chance at reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Randall Sweet is a Staff Writer for Sports Illustrated covering the Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. Since graduating from the University of Oklahoma in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in journalism, Randall has covered professional, collegiate and high school sports across the country as a credentialed media member. While in college, Randall wrote for the OU Daily and logged bylines in The Norman Transcript in addition to working with Sooner Sports Pad and OU Nightly. Following his time at OU, Randall served as the Communications Coordinator at Visit Oklahoma City before leaving to join the team at Sports Illustrated.

