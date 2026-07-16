Five Underrated Receivers for USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will be working with almost an entirely new set of pass-catchers in 2026.

Sophomore Tanook Hines is the only player on the Trojans roster that has caught more than three passes from Maiava. Junior Terrell Anderson comes over from NC State and gives Maiava another explosive receiver with proven Power Four production.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC made big moves on the recruiting trail landing a pair of top 50 overall prospects at receiver in freshmen Boobie Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Four-star receiver Trent Mosley brings a stellar resume to Los Angeles after a prolific high school career.

Five-star tight Mark Bowman leads a new-look tight end room. Bowman gives coach Lincoln Riley his most talented tight end since Mark Andrews at Oklahoma almost a decade ago.

USC lost several key targets, most notably Biletnikoff Award winner and first round pick Makai Lemon at receiver. However, there’s a case to be made there’s more overall talent for Maiava in 2026. So, who are some underrated pass-catchers for the Trojans signal-caller.

Zacharyus Williams, Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zacharyus Williams was a big addition for the Trojans receiver room last summer when he came over from Utah.

The Southern California native flashed late in his true freshman season for the Utes and in spring practice for them. Williams was expected to be a big part of USC’s receiver rotation in 2025 but a significant upper body injury against Georgia Southern in week 2 sidelined him until late November and he was limited to just five games.

He moved from the outside to the slot this spring and is competing with Mosley to fill the void left by Lemon. Williams has great size at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds and strong hands. The redshirt sophomore never really had an opportunity to build a good rapport with Maiava last year, this offseason he did.

Nela Tupou, Tight End

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nela Tupou rised up the depth chart late in the year and saw action in each of the final three games of his freshman season. He served as the No. 3 tight end for the Trojans regular season finale against UCLA.

In the Alamo Bowl, with Lake McRee opting out and Walker Lyons in the portal, Tupou played the most snaps at the position, where he caught two passes for 26 yards. The tight end position became a big part of USC’s offense for the first time in Lincoln Riley’s tenure.

Bowman is expected to step in immediately, but what led to the increased production at the tight end position was the hiring of coach Chad Savage and how effective McRee and Lyons were together. Having a second receiving tight end could would elevate it to new heights.

Tron Baker, Wide Receiver

USC Trojans freshman receiver Tron Baker | USC Trojans on SI

The Trojans signed six receivers in the 2026 class, headlined by Feaster, Dixon-Wyatt and Mosley. Freshman Tron Baker was the first receiver to commit.

The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) product drew rave reviews in the spring, including one from former USC All-American receiver and national champion Mike Williams, who currently serves as the assistant director of player development and Riley, who compared him to a top target of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

“Tron reminds me of Tahj Washington,” Riley said. “They’re a little bit different skillset, Tron’s a little bit longer, Tahj is probably a little more explosive but they’re very reliable. They’re very tough, very smart, very dependable, make tough, competitive catches. Tron hasn’t missed a rep out here.

“He’s one of those guys that’s always there and I think will outlast a lot of people the way Tahj did. He works really hard at it, always competing. As a young guy it’s been nice to see that out of him.”

Corey Simms, Wide Receiver

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sophomore Corey Simms was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class. Simms never became part of the receiver rotation as many expected but he did appear in all 13 games last season as a key special teams contributor.

It speaks to his level of competitiveness and what the coaching staff thinks of him. Those spots are earned. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, the St. Louis native is a big target.

Simms had a good spring. He’s been in the program for more than a year and a half now. A lot of time to learn from receivers coach Dennis Simmons. Simms was also able to observe and learn from Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who was selected in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens.

Josiah Jefferson, Tight End

USC Trojans junior tight end Josiah Jefferson | USC Trojans on SI

Josiah Jefferson was rated as the No. 1 junior college tight end this past cycle. Jefferson only played one season of high school football and then two years at the junior college ranks, so he's still relatively new.

He’s a good athlete with a basketball background. His older brother is Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson. And in his first spring under Savage, Jefferson made strides as he adjusts to major college football.

“He did well," Savage said. "Obviously, anytime there's a transition from a high school kid to a junior college, there's going to be a little bit of a learning curve, or just a feel for the everyday life in college football because our everyday life is different than a junior college everyday life.

“Everybody knows that. Getting used to our volume of playbook, but he's a kid that's willing, always has great energy, great attitude, has the tools that we want to coach, and so we're excited about what he's going to bring to the table.”

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