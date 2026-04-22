Key NFL Draft Stat Puts USC Trojans' Development Into Full Focus

With the 2026 NFL Draft set for Thursday, the USC Trojans are expected to add another first-round pick to their all-time mark in the NFL Draft. The expectation is that wide receiver Makai Lemon is drafted in the top half of the first round.

Following this draft, the Trojans hope to maintain their position as one of the top collegiate programs that develop first-round talent.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC Near The Top of College Football Development

Currently, USC sits in the second spot for players who have been selected in the first round, with 75 players selected in that position, and it seems quite likely that it will soon become 76 with Lemon expected to be selected.

Ahead of them at the top spot sits Ohio State with 82 players selected in the first round, and similar to the Trojans, that number is expected to climb this draft. For the Buckeyes, they could have as many as five players selected in the first round.

Right behind USC is Alabama, which has had 74 players drafted in the first round all-time. In this year’s draft, Alabama could tie the Trojans with two players potentially being selected in the first round.

Overall, USC has done a great job developing players and setting them up for success at the next level, which is a major reason why they rank so high on this list.

Former Trojans To Be Selected In First Round

Dec 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) during the Pac-12 Championship against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon defeated USC 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the last few seasons, especially, the Trojans have had a few players find great success in the NFL after playing at USC.

In 2021, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker was selected No. 14 overall by the New York Jets and has been very solid in the early part of his NFL career.

The following year, in the 2022 draft, wide receiver Drake London was selected by the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 overall and has become one of the top receivers in the NFL.

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Drake London reacts after being selected as the eighth overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary Vasquez-Imagn Images

The next year, in the 2023 draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected wide receiver Jordan Addison at No. 23 overall, and so far, he has become a great option on the perimeter for Minnesota.

In 2024, the Trojans had Caleb Williams selected as the No.1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears, and in his career thus far, Williams looks to be one of the more talented players to come out of USC.

Throughout history, the Trojans have done an excellent job at developing NFL-caliber talent, and as such, many NFL organizations have decided to trust USC and draft those players with very important draft picks, and it has worked out in many cases.

The Next Top Pick From USC

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Looking ahead to next year’s draft, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava looks to have a great opportunity to be one of the Trojans’ best players in 2026 and could be their top prospect.

In his 2025 campaign, Maiava recorded 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.8. Maiava’s 2025 performance showed that he has the potential to be one of the better quarterbacks in the country, and with another season of development, there is no telling what he could accomplish.

Maiava also has the benefit of being coached by Lincoln Riley, who has become known as one of the best quarterback developers in the country and has consistently gotten results. Riley has coached three Heisman Trophy winners, and those same players all were selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) celebrates after the Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That list included quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Williams. The consistency that Riley has coached the quarterback position with bodes very well for Maiava next season and for his future as a potential NFL player.

The Trojans consistently find ways to develop NFL talent, and with Lemon this year and Maiava's potential next year, that tradition seems like it's in great hands for the foreseeable future.

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