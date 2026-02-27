The Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2026 NFL Combine

The most anticipated event of the so-called “Underwear Olympics” began on Thursday—the 40-yard dash.

Each year, a number of the top NFL draft prospects work out at the NFL combine, partaking in the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. No event, however, garners more attention than the 40-yard dash.

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy holds the all-time 40-yard dash record, having finished the sprint in 4.21 seconds back in 2024. The fastest players can run the 40 in under 4.30 seconds, but any player that runs it in under 4.50 seconds is a speedster.

Here’s a look at the fastest runs from each day of the 2026 NFL combine.

Day 1: Defensive linemen and linebackers

Rank Name School 40-yard dash time (seconds) 10. Karson Sharar Iowa 4.56 9. Trey Moore Texas 4.54 T-7. Namdi Obiazor TCU 4.53 T-7. Kyle Louis Pitt 4.53 6. Malachi Lawrence UCF 4.52 5. Anthony Hill Jr. Texas 4.51 4. David Bailey Texas Tech 4.50 3. Kaleb Elarms-Orr TCU 4.47 T-1. Sonny Styles Ohio State 4.46 T-1. Arvell Reese Ohio State 4.46

Defensive linemen and linebackers worked out at the combine on Thursday. Ohio State linebackers Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese led the event as they finished with a 4.46-second 40. Overall, Styles dominated the combine, recording the fastest 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump.

Among defensive tackles, Penn State’s Zaven Durant finished first in the 40-yard dash with an impressive time of 4.75 seconds.

This post will be updated after each day of the NFL combine.

