SI

The Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2026 NFL Combine

Which players ran the fastest 40-yard dash at this year’s combine?
Eva Geitheim|
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles showed out at the combine on Thursday.
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles showed out at the combine on Thursday. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The most anticipated event of the so-called “Underwear Olympics” began on Thursday—the 40-yard dash.

Each year, a number of the top NFL draft prospects work out at the NFL combine, partaking in the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. No event, however, garners more attention than the 40-yard dash.

More: NFL Combine Risers and Fallers: Sonny Styles Steals the Show

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy holds the all-time 40-yard dash record, having finished the sprint in 4.21 seconds back in 2024. The fastest players can run the 40 in under 4.30 seconds, but any player that runs it in under 4.50 seconds is a speedster.

Here’s a look at the fastest runs from each day of the 2026 NFL combine.

Day 1: Defensive linemen and linebackers

Rank

Name

School

40-yard dash time (seconds)

10.

Karson Sharar

Iowa

4.56

9.

Trey Moore

Texas

4.54

T-7.

Namdi Obiazor

TCU

4.53

T-7.

Kyle Louis

Pitt

4.53

6.

Malachi Lawrence

UCF

4.52

5.

Anthony Hill Jr.

Texas

4.51

4.

David Bailey

Texas Tech

4.50

3.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr

TCU

4.47

T-1.

Sonny Styles

Ohio State

4.46

T-1.

Arvell Reese

Ohio State

4.46

Defensive linemen and linebackers worked out at the combine on Thursday. Ohio State linebackers Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese led the event as they finished with a 4.46-second 40. Overall, Styles dominated the combine, recording the fastest 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump.

Among defensive tackles, Penn State’s Zaven Durant finished first in the 40-yard dash with an impressive time of 4.75 seconds.

This post will be updated after each day of the NFL combine.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

Published | Modified
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NFL Combine