Bru McCoy's Attorney Speaks, District Attorney Office Declines to File Criminal Charges

USC wide receiver Bru McCoy will not face criminal charges following an intimate partner violence with injury arrest on July 24. McCoy's attorney Michael A. Goldstein provided a statement to All Trojans regarding the wide receiver's legal incident.

“The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has declined to file any criminal charges against Bru McCoy. We appreciate the careful review of the substantial evidence we provided to both the District Attorney’s Office and LAPD. We always trusted the process and the right decision was made.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office determined it had insufficient evidence to move forward with the case. Earlier this month, All Trojans reported that McCoy had been arrested and charged with intimate partner violence with injury on July 24. He was released from jail on a bond of $50,000 and is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 24. 247Sports reporter Keely Eure was the first to report the news.

At this time McCoy remains suspended from team activities. Last season, McCoy caught 21 passes for 236 yards with two touchdowns in six games played. He was expected to be a key player for USC's offense this year alongside fellow wide receiver Drake London.

