Cam Ward Compared To Caleb Williams By Football Analyst Prior To NFL Draft

Former USC Trojans and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was compared to Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Ward is projected to be the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears won the game, 24-22, on a 51-yard field goal as time expired. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears won the game, 24-22, on a 51-yard field goal as time expired. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been compared to Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. According to most mock drafts, Ward will be the first quarterback taken off the board; ahead of Colorado Buffaloes’ Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss Rebels’ Jaxson Dart.

Caleb Williams Compared To Cam Ward By Football Analyst Charles Davis 

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA;Miami quarterback Cam Ward (QB15) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at India
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA;Miami quarterback Cam Ward (QB15) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Football analyst Charles Davis said in an interview earlier this week with Ari Meirov that while he has heard the comparisons of Cam Ward to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but doesn’t necessarily agree with those. 

“At no place has he made those types of plays,” Davis said about the Ward comparison to Mahomes. 

Instead, Davis sees similarities between Ward and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

“He (Ward) is throwing to kill downfield, right?,” Davis said. “So, I looked at that and had been watching Cam Ward, and you know who I came up with for that? Was Caleb Williams coming out of USC.”

Caleb Williams was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams was drafted by the Bears after playing the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the USC Trojans. Prior to that, Williams played for the Oklahoma Sooners. He won the 2022 Heisman Trophy

Cam Ward's College Career From Incarante Word To Miami Hurricanes

Cam Ward started his collegiate career with Incarnate Word in 2020. After two seasons there, he transferred to Washington State prior to the 2022 season. Ward started to become a well-known quarterback across the national landscape of college football. In 2022 and 2023, Ward threw for 6,968 yards and 48 touchdowns. After 2023, Ward announced he would be entering the transfer portal. 

Ward committed to the Miami Hurricanes for his final collegiate season in 2024 and did not disappoint. He threw for 4,313 yards and 39 passing touchdowns. He finished fourth place in 2-024 Heisman Trophy voting. This was by far his best season of college football.

Caleb Williams Heading Into Second NFL Season, With A New Coach

Apr 1, 2025; Palm Beach, FL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson answers questions from the media during the NFL Annua
Apr 1, 2025; Palm Beach, FL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

In Caleb Williams best collegiate season in his Heisman year, he threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns. After being picked No. 1, Williams had an up and down rookie season with the Chicago Bears. He was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL, and the Bears went 5-12, finishing in last place in the NFC North. 

The Bears have a new coach in Ben Johnson, the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. He will be tasked with turning things around for Williams and the Bears. It starts with building an offensive line to protect Williams with. They can’t afford to have their franchise quarterback taking as many hits as he did last year. It was a miracle he didn’t get banged up and injured more than he did. 

