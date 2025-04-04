Inside Chicago Bears Coach Ben Johnson's Plan For Caleb Williams' Development
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has finally received the stability needed from the Chicago Bears organization after a tumultuous rookie season to say the least. In less than 12 months, Caleb Williams is already on his fourth offensive coordinator and third head coach.
The dysfunction from the front office didn’t stop Williams from having the greatest individual season for a rookie quarterback in franchise history, but it left a lot to be desired in terms of reaching his full potential.
After hiring Ben Johnson as head coach, the most sought after coach this cycle, Williams and the Bears offense have undoubtedly found structure and chain of command. Johnson has been incredibly vocal this offseason, and once again reiterated his intent to minimize the voices for Caleb Williams this offseason. With less confusion and more focus, Williams can finally start to take steps to build a level of comfort with the terminology, game plan, and adjustment plan.
"We're going to limit the number of people that are directly communicating to Caleb. I'm going to be a part of that food chain and so is Declan [Doyle] and so is J.T. Barrett. The extent of which we're still working out, but we'll start on that process next week." Ben Johnson said to reporters at NFL League Meetings.
"There are some things that we're going to encourage that he looks to do a little bit differently. He's been predominantly a shotgun quarterback for most of his high school and college career, and so he's very comfortable there.” Johnson said. “We're going to work to see the comfort level under center and how much of that applies. We had a lot of success while I was last, that going under center for the run game did translate and play action,”
One way to ensure the play action game is more effective and viable going for is to have a good, solid running game. With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the Chicago Bears sit at the tenth overall pick. Due to the fantastic offseason roster work from general manager Ryan Poles and the input from the coaching staff, the Bears can now legitimately pick the best player available with that slot. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty could be the selection that balances the Bears' offense and unlocks Caleb Williams. In a recent mock draft, Bruce Feldman tabbed Jeanty to the Bears.
“Chicago strengthened its interior O-line this offseason, and a juiced-up running game should be a big help for last year’s top pick, Caleb Williams. With both Jeanty and UNC’s Omarion Hampton available, the Bears have their pick of who they want to team with D’Andre Swift to give new coach Ben Johnson a 1-2 punch similar to what he had in Detroit," said Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
Jeanty is coming off a dazzling 2024 in which he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 TDs to lead the Broncos to the Playoff and finish No. 2 in the Heisman race. He had 10 rushes of 60-plus yards and five of 70-plus. You have to go back to 2018 to find anyone who even had six of 60-plus.” continued Feldman.
A unified vision and continuity have been missing for the Chicago Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams. That’s no longer the case in the Windy City. Only from a stable foundation can you build anything to withstand the storms of the future. The Bears are seemingly doing everything the right way this offseason. For the first time in a long time, it feels substantial enough for the lofty expectations Chicago sports fans have to be warranted.