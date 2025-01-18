All Trojans

Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Minor Injury? Wears Cast On Right Wrist At USC Game

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was spotted courtside at the USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball game wearing a cast on his throwing hand. Despite the concern of something more serious, reports have surfaced detailing a minor injury.

Kyron Samuels

Jan 5, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was spotted court side at the USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball game. Williams has been a frequent supporter of USC athletics so although he’s a notable name, at face value, that isn’t necessarily newsworthy. However, Williams’s appearance in a video shared by the Big Ten Network highlighted a notable difference garnering massive speculation. 

Williams, rocking a new haircut, was spotted with a heavily bandaged cast on his right wrist. Per senior NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Caleb Williams had a cyst removed with minor surgery and is expected to recover fully with no complications. Williams is no rookie in terms of facing the media and making public appearances, so whatever the case was, Williams making an appearance was a clear sign the injury was not too serious.

Regardless, anytime a throwing hand, wrist, or arm is involved, it was a rightful cause for concern from everyone involved. Especially the future of the franchise in the middle of a highly publicized coaching search.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy both recovered from off-season surgery last season to be back in time to lead their teams at the start of the 2024 season, so there is some recent precedent to follow from actual major injuries.

The ongoing search for the Chicago Bears head coach continues, and the prominent names being vetted keep rolling in. Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady completed interviews on Friday, per Bears Communications. Other names like Pete Carroll, Brian Flores, Mike McCarthy, Arthur Smith, David Shaw, Ron Rivera, Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, Mike Kafka, and Thomas Brown have all completed interviews.

With Williams and his record-breaking rookie season behind him, finding the right fight going forward is ever important for the Bears brass. Williams insinuated that he would prefer an offensive-minded head coach. He said it in the season-closing interviews and reiterated it on the St. Brown podcast with fellow USC Trojan football alumni Amon-Ra St. Brown. Above all, Williams says he wants a leader of men and a strong presence that will manage the game properly.

“Selfishly, I want an offensive-minded guy so I can build with him and build with him for the next…15 years. And, so I can learn and grow and things like that. . . . I hope we find the right guys to win championships. That’s the only goal that I have.” said Williams on the podcast.

The Bears will be deciding on who the coach will be sooner rather than later. At the very least, they can rest assured their quarterback is expected to be healthy.

Kyron Samuels
Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

