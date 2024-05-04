USC Football: Caleb Williams Claps Back at Narrative About Personality
The USC Trojans were front and center at the 2024 NFL draft, with former quarterback Caleb Williams being taken No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears. Williams put together a special run while at USC, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022.
Now with the Bears, Williams will have to prove himself to those already in the NFL. They don't care about what he did in college or any accolades that he is bringing with him. But Williams has also been criticized by some for how his personality is.
Williams revealed who he is and what he wants people around the Bears to know about him moving forward.
"I know you see all this stuff on social media and things like that, I like to think that I'm the farthest from probably what y'all see on social media. I care. I care about my teammates, I care about the coaches, the custodians, the executives, the winning games, me being at my best."
Williams isn't who many have portrayed him to be and that has shown off the field. The Bears wouldn't have taken him No. 1 overall if they believed he wasn't fit for the weight that it carried. Now, he just needs to show who he really is on the football field and the rest will take care of itself.
