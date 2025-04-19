USC Trojans' 5-Star Commit Jazzy Davidson Dominates Jordan Brand Classic, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking
USC Lady Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson dazzled spectators on a national stage once again. The five-star guard tallied 19 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a block on 8/13 from the field, and only two turnovers in 20 minutes of action for Team Flight during a 126-108 victory over Team Air in the Jordan Brand Classic.
Davidson flashed her effortless scoring ability along with her incredibly high basketball IQ and propensity to get her teammates involved. Davidson is the total package in every facet.
At the Nike Hoop Summit, Davidson finished with a game-best 17 points in addition to six assists, seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks, propelling a stacked Team USA to a 90-78 win over the World Team. Two weeks ago, in the prestigious McDonald's All-American game, Jazzy Davidson had another impressive showing, racking up 12 points, six rebounds, two blocks, an assist, and a steal in a 104-82 win for the West squad.
Davidson has been on a rampage through the All-Star circuit, and earlier this week, she regained her status as the No. 1 overall ranked recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. Davidson, who was initially ranked at the top, had been overtaken by UCLA signee Sienna Betts and Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez over the course of their senior seasons. However, after the last month of game action, there’s little doubt who the best overall player in the class is. Davidson reclaiming the top spot is justified.
”I mean, if I had to describe her, it would be smooth,” said USA coach Dan Rolfes said at the Nike Hoop Summit. “I feel like she gets down the floor in about five steps. And she’s just so versatile. She’s long, can get to the rim, can shoot the 3, just a dynamic player, good defender. I mean, she’s just so well-rounded.”
As a senior at Clackamas High School in Oregon, Jazzy Davidson averaged 29 points, 8.7 rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two blocks per game. Davidson is a three-time Oregon Gatorade State Player of the Year, FIBA Under-18 Women’s Cup gold medalist, and a FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup winner for Team USA. Experience on stages such as those coupled with a test run of elite competition on the All-Star circuit should help ease Davidson’s transition to the collegiate ranks when she arrives in Los Angeles.
Davidson was already slated to have a major impact as a true freshman, but with superstar consensus National Player of the Year JuJu Watkins recovering from ACL surgery and All-American KiKi Iriafen being selected in the top end of the WNBA draft, the Lady Trojans have a major void that needs filling. Should Davidson have the type of freshman season she’s capable of, it could clear the way for a Watkins return in the second half of the season with major implications.
Watkins and Davidson could be one of the most electrifying duos in women’s college basketball history. Who knows when they’ll officially take the floor together, but the moment will be historic for the Lady Trojans.