NFL Free Agent Quarterback Sam Darnold Great Fit For Las Vegas Raiders, Pete Carroll?
NFL free agent quarterback Sam Darnold once again finds himself linked to fellow former USC Trojan, coach Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders. In an ESPN list featuring the top-50 free agents and their ideal landing spots, Darnold was slotted as the sixth-best overall free agent and the Raiders were picked as the preferred landing spot to maximize Darnold’s talent and vice versa. Darnold is coming off of a career-best season in 2024.
Darnold led the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 regular-season record and a playoff appearance. He was named to his first Pro Bowl, received MVP and Comeback Player of the Year votes, and broke NFL and franchise records. Against all odds, Darnold revived his career and is now set to receive a payday and be considered a franchise-stabilizing player.
“With the transition to coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, the Raiders could finally solve their QB issue in free agency by signing Darnold. Las Vegas was 30th in QBR in 2024 (40.4), and Darnold's 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdown throws for the Vikings both ranked fifth in the league. And in Vegas, Kelly could scheme for Darnold's arm talent, while also using his mobility to attack the edges.” said ESPN’s Matt Bowen of Darnold.
The two Trojans Darnold and Carroll would take the AFC West by storm.
This offseason hasn’t been without its drama surrounding Darnold. NFL Coach of the Year Kevin O’Connell hasn’t exactly handled the Darnold-related questions during the off-season media run with the most care. While not entirely fair to O’Connell, there’s been confusion about the non-committal answers surrounding whether or not Darnold would return. Even players like All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson have spoken out about wanting Darnold back.
"Look, you guys know how I feel about Sam," Vikings coach O'Connell said. "He is a guy that we identified last year as somebody who could come in and be successful. And really no matter where he was at before he arrived in his quarterback journey, it was about maximizing our time together. And I think we did that, and I think it was a very special year for Sam. And what that earned him is, everybody in our league now thinks he's a bonafide, legitimate starting quarterback and can win a lot of football games. He won 14 of them.”
MORE: USC Trojans Add Logan Snead, Son Of Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead To Front Office Staff
MORE: San Francisco 49ers’ Talanoa Hufanga NFL Free Agency: DeMeco Ryans Reunion With Houston Texans?
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Snubbed In NCAA Tournament Rankings Reveal?
O’Connell took that opportunity to clear the air on where he stands, but it didn’t sound like a retention statement. It reads more like a goodbye. With 2024 first-round pick JJ McCarthy waiting on the wings, it appears the Minnesota Vikings have no interest in bringing Darnold back for the 2025 season. It’s an interesting dynamic because the Vikings players have been so outspoken about what Darnold means to them.
“I've been going against him since high school through Southern California, through college with him at 'SC and me at Cal. All of this is no surprise to me. I've known that he's been like this forever. I faced him on the 7-on-7 circuit my junior year [of high school]. I know he's been in some tough situations leading up to this [season], but as soon as he got here, I knew that Sam is going to go crazy.” Viking safety Cam Bynum said earlier in the year.
Darnold’s play may have surprised the masses, but not his teammates. Furthermore, Darnold is a fairly reserved guy in the media and publicly. You don’t see too many instances where his personality shines through. However, his teammates insist he’s one of the funniest and most approachable players in the locker room.
“He's hilarious. So dry, so subtle. But he's really quick and smart with it. It's one of those things where if you're having a conversation with him, you need to be looking for it.” offensive guard Blake Brendel said of Darnold. “It might go over some people's heads. A lot of movie quotes, which has rubbed off on the O-line. He's got a good catalog of movies. I feel like "Dodgeball" is the leading one in the clubhouse right now.”
The Las Vegas Raiders need a stabilizer at quarterback, a culture builder in the locker room, and upside for the future. From the sound of the Minnesota Vikings coaches and players, Sam Darnold fits the bill for all three pre-requisites. Coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly may have their guy.