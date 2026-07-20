John Harbaugh Holds Big Lead in NFL Coach of the Year Prediction Market on Kalshi

The lights don’t get any brighter than in New York, and Kalshi is expecting John Harbaugh to deliver immediately in his first year with the Giants. Harbaugh agreed to a five-year contract with the New York Giants ahead of the 2026 season after parting with the Baltimore Ravens.

Holding up Harbaugh’s price on Kalshi’s NFL Coach of the Year market are not just the 18 years that he brings to the table, but successful years at that. Harbaugh has led the market since it opened. A $10 trade right now on Harbaugh to win COY honors would profit $57.35.

NFL Coach of the Year winner - Kalshi

John Harbaugh 14%

Jesse Minter 9%

Kellen Moore 9%

Ben Johnson 8%

Joe Brady 8%

Extensive resume

Of Harbaugh’s 18 years as head coach, he led the Baltimore Ravens to 12 postseason appearances, including the 2019 season, when he last won Coach of the Year after a 14-2 regular season.

Overall, he has a 180-113 record with a 13-11 record in the playoffs, including a Super Bowl championship in 2012.

Giants set for success

From start to finish, the Giants had an offseason to get excited about. Starting with the draft, they added immediate help in linebacker Arvell Reese and offensive tackle France Mauigoa within the top-10.

They continued to build in free agency, signing DJ Reader, Tremaine Edmunds, and Greg Newsome on defense while adding Isaiah Likely, Calvin Austin, and Darnell Mooney to the receiving corps.

Player development

Harbaugh excels at player development, and he has plenty of young talent to work with. Jaxson Dart should take a big leap, Cam Skattebo is returning from injury, and 22-year-old Malik Neighbors will continue his development.

When it comes to quarterbacks specifically, Harbaugh knows how to get the most. In 2008, he drafted and played a major role in developing Joe Flacco and eventually won a Super Bowl together. Following Flacco, Harbaugh hit again, drafting Lamar Jackson in 2018, who’s gone on to win two MVPs (2019, 2023) since.

Harbaugh’s first training camp with the Giants is set to begin on July 23rd with the first preseason game on August 15th.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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