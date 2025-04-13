All Trojans

Caleb Williams Shares Brutally Honest Reaction To Hail Mary Loss, Matt Eberflus

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams shared his thoughts on how previous Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus handled the hail mary loss to the Washington Commanders. The story was shared in a recent Esquire Magazine cover story, where Williams honestly explained the team's reaction.

Nathan Fusco

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field.
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
The piece, published in the magazine's April/May edition, features Williams speaking candidly about that Oct. 27 defeat. William's words mark the first time he publicly acknowledged how frustrated the team was behind closed doors.

“How [Eberflus] handled it at that time, for that game, was, I think, one of the things that throughout the locker room people talked about and were annoyed by,” Williams told Esquire.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Bears took their first lead with 27 seconds left, only to allow two quick completions to the sideline, setting up a 63-yard heave from Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels that landed in the arms of Noah Brown for a 52-yard touchdown. The blown coverage, poor situational awareness, and lack of urgency in those final seconds all reflected a team struggling for direction. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who turned away from the play to wave at fans before the snap, was ultimately blamed by the media for the breakdown.

But it wasn't just the failure on the field that caused Eberflus's downfall. The post-game comments were the final nail in the coffin. The two sideline competitions catalyzed the end-game heave, and Eberflus patently denied their importance.

His response didn’t sit well with the locker room, and it wasn’t the last time his late-game decisions drew heat. A similar situation unfolded weeks later in Detroit, where Eberflus again failed to manage the clock properly, leading to more frustration from players like cornerback Jaylon Johnson. He was fired shortly afterward.

While Williams' disastrous rookie campaign may have temporarily affected him, it didn't break his spirit. Williams was hopeful that last year's pain would only make him stronger for the 2025 season.

Caleb Williams getting sacked,
Jan 5, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) wraps up Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: William Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / William Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Images

“I think those losses were pretty important for me and my growth,” Williams explained. “To go on a losing streak, to be in this position and be at the helm of it, was definitely important for me. Just being able to see how I need to be when times are bad. . . I'm going to work my tail off to never be in that situation again."

USC Trojans football fans are well aware of that tenacity. Williams was known in college for his grit, leadership, and refusal to back down, traits he says were only sharpened by the adversity of his rookie year. With a new coaching staff, and renewed confidence, Williams is entering his second year with a clear goal: to turn those growing pains into wins.

And it can't be understated. Adding newly appointed Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson will revitalize Williams and give him the mentorship he's always needed.

