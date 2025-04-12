Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold Reveals Thoughts On Klint Kubiak's Offensive Playbook
USC Trojans' former quarterback Sam Darnold expressed his thoughts on learning Seattle Seahawks coach Klint Kubiak's offense. The seven-year quarterback enjoyed a Pro Bowl season with the Minnesota Vikings before signing with the Seattle Seahawks.
Minnesota’s 2024 season was filled with unexpected turns. After selecting quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the first round, the Vikings were forced to pivot when the rookie suffered a torn meniscus during the preseason. That opened the door for Darnold, who stepped in and delivered the most productive campaign of his career. He led Minnesota to a playoff berth and earned a Pro Bowl nod in the process, giving the Vikings stability at quarterback while Kevin O’Connell captured NFL Coach of the Year honors.
Meanwhile, things were far less stable in Seattle. The Seahawks finished 10-7 but failed to reach the postseason, prompting a major overhaul. Seattle general manager John Schneider traded both Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, collecting additional draft capital in the process. More notably, the team brought in former Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to run the offense under new coach Mike Macdonald.
Darnold and Kubiak are no strangers as well. The two worked together in San Francisco during the 2023 season, when Kubiak served as Kyle Shanahan’s passing game coordinator. Though Darnold played sparingly behind Brock Purdy, the experience was enlightening. Learning a Shanahan-style offense under Kubiak’s guidance proved to be a key turning point in Darnold's career.
MORE: JuJu Watkins Reveals Update on ACL Injury After Winning Wooden Award
MORE: 5-Star Linebacker Recruit Tyler Atkinson Impressed By Recent USC Trojans Visit
MORE: USC Trojans Star JuJu Watkins: Generational Talent After Two College Seasons?
Now reunited in Seattle, Darnold expressed optimism about adapting to the system once again. Speaking with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge at The Masters, the 26-year-old quarterback shared his thoughts on reuniting with Kubiak and learning the new offense.
" I think first and foremost, it's understanding and learning the playbook. You know me and Kilnt Kubiak, the offensive coordinator had a ton of conversations about what that looks like and it's been really fun to take the things that worked in San Francisco in '23 and things he learned in New Orleans last year and kinda of the stuff I learned last year in Minnesota," said Darnold.
"And just kinda collaborate on some of those things, " Darnold continued. "You know Klint is a great offensive coordinator and a great offensive mind. And obviously, I got some great teammates to be able to share the field with and make my job a lot easier."
Speaking of teammates, Darnold will be working with a reshaped offense in Seattle—one that no longer includes longtime playmaker DK Metcalf, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Veteran wideout Tyler Lockett is currently a free agent, leaving Darnold with a new-look receiving corps led by former Rams star Cooper Kupp and second-year standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
While there’s clear potential in the passing game, the Seahawks’ offensive line remains a question mark. If Seattle can solidify its protection, Darnold may be well-positioned to build on his 2024 breakout and help lead a revitalized offense under Klint Kubiak.