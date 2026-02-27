Lake McRee Opens Up About Decision to Stay With USC Trojans

In the transfer portal and NIL era, staying at one school has become a rarity. Especially for a player such as USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee, who spent all five of his collegiate seasons wearing the Cardinal and Gold. McRee is in Indianapolis competing at the NFL Scouting Combine, and on Thursday, he spoke about what wants teams to know about him and why he decided to stay at USC.

“Just how much I love football. I think that’s sort of a lost art in today’s world,” McRee said. “Especially in college with all of the NIL money you can make and people going to four schools in four years. It was important for me to show that loyalty is a really big thing to me. I never wanted to leave USC. It was never a thought in my head. That’s why I was there for five years. That’s something I wanted to show to these teams as well as my IQ in the interviews.”

Battling Through Adversity at USC

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) scores on a 62-yard touchdown reception against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At the first site of adversity players have become inclined to switch up their environment and find a new school. McRee saw plenty of adversity throughout his time in Los Angeles. In 2021, McRee’s true freshman season, the Trojans went 4-8 and the staff that had recruited him was gone.

Over the next two seasons, McRee started to carve out a role in the offense, appearing in 25 games. However, a torn ACL during bowl prep at the end of the 2023 season put his status for next season in jeopardy. Miraculously, the Texas native was cleared in the summer and played in the season opener the following season.

MORE: USC Coach Anthony Jones Gets Real About Freshmen Running Backs

MORE: USC Commit Eli Woodard One of the Biggest Movers in Updated Recruiting Rankings

MORE: Four Big Takeaways From USC Coach Mike Ekeler’s Press Conference

During that 2024 season, McRee took a low hit in USC’s week 4 loss to Michigan that cost him a month of the season. Through four seasons it was a lot of ups and downs for McRee but it all led to his breakout season in 2025.

With the arrival of new inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage, McRee and the entire room saw an increased role in the Trojans offense. McRee set a new career-high in receptions (30), receiving yards (450) and touchdowns (4).

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) catches a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It was a combination of what he had become as a run blocker under Zach Hanson, who served as the tight ends coach from 2022-24, before moving to the offensive line this past season, to making vast improvements under Savage.

Overall, McRee became a much better athlete in 2025. His speed and route running ability improved and was able to generate big plays for the Trojans offense.

What Lake McRee Can Prove at the NFL Combine

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) celebrates scoring against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

McRee spoke numerous times this past season about this being the best he felt health wise in a while, and it reflected in his performance. And he can prove it again at the combine when the tight ends take the field on Friday, Feb. 27.

McRee is viewed as a day three pick in a crowded tight end draft, and the combine is the perfect opportunity to leave a lasting impression in front all 32 teams.