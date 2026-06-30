USC Freshman Madden Riordan Bringing Important Qualities to Trojans Safety Room

USC freshman safety Madden Riordan was a central figure in the program restoring its success with local recruiting.

He was one of three freshmen from Sierra Canyon (Calif.), which includes receiver Tron Baker and cornerback Brandon Lockhart, to commit to the Trojans in the fall of 2023, their sophomore year. They became the foundation of USC’s No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle and were active in their pursuit of other top local prospects to join them in Los Angeles.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Riordan was a four-year standout for one of the premier high schools in Southern California. He developed a reputation as a turnover machine, highlighted by his junior season, where recorded 10 interceptions and earned MaxPreps Junior first team All-American honors.

The most impressive part that had the state buzzing was the fact Riordan did while facing top competition in the state and playing multiple positions in the secondary.

Over two years later, Riordan finally enrolled at Southern Cal and wasted no time making his presence felt with the program he grew up rooting for.

Madden Riordan Turns Heads in the Spring

USC Trojans freshman safety Madden Riordan | USC Trojans on SI

Riordan began generating buzz the second week of spring practice and the hype around the freshman safety never slowed down. The Trojans dealt with numerous injuries to the safety position this spring, which allowed Riordan to take extra reps and he took full advantage.

He shined in the teams scrimmage inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to conclude the third week of practice, forcing multiple turnovers.

“He's smart and he makes plays. The guy has really picked up the system fast even though he's a young guy,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley in April. “We knew there was going to be some physical development to go with him. We knew he was a very cerebral player and if you go back to his high school career, the guy always made plays on the ball. It felt like he got interceptions every single game and he’s done that not every single practice but he’s had his fair share out here.

“He breaks on the ball fast. He diagnoses routes, he communicates well. He plays fast because he’s confident mentally in what he’s doing and that’s his advantage. We have to continue to put weight on him and get him stronger but he’s impressive. He goes in there from a mental standpoint and operates like a vet.”

New safeties coach Paul Gonzales echoed a similar sentiment when the media met with the assistant coaches in April following the conclusion of spring practice.

“He just seems to always be around the ball making plays,” Gonzales said. “He’s very instinctive, but he's also really smart. I was happy with his progress and where he's at with the football piece. The strength staff is important this summer and continuing to change to his body. That'll be a big deal for him moving forward, how he can gain weight, play in this conference but he’s a guy that I trust and think he’s gonna be a really good player.”

Continuing to Progress in Freshman Season

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

As Riley and Gonzales mentioned, the big thing for Riordan will be continuing to add weight and strength to his 5-foot-10 and 170-pound frame, which makes him a player that is more likely to be contributor in 2027 and beyond.

Riordan has the skillset and football IQ to be an All-Conference player in the future. He can change games with his ability to force turnovers at a high rate. Transforming his body under the direction of strength coach Trumain Carroll will allow him to be a more complete player on the field.

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