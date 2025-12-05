Why USC Signees Have Bought into Lincoln Riley’s Vision for the Program

Whenever Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava speaks to the media, the he always talks about having trust in USC coach Lincoln Riley.

It’s repetitive because it’s true and that belief is felt throughout the program and has trickled down into the incoming recruiting class.

“The trust between players and him, you can see it on the field,” said USC signee Madden Riordan. “So if I’m seeing other people trust him and it’s working out I just thought that I can trust and put my faith into him and what he has to say. He’s got a great football staff, everything he’s said has come true.”

When USC changed its defensive staff following the 2023 season, Riordan, who was already committed to USC, never wavered from his pledge because of his trust in Riley.

“I didn’t know what the staff was gonna be but coach Riley promised us three original recruits (receiver Ja’Myron ‘Tron’ Baker and Brandon Lockhart) that he was gonna be there and that he was gonna get it right,” Riordan said. “I trusted his word that it was gonna work out and I trusted the program and the institution and I knew where I wanted to be and it was USC.”

Lockhart, who also committed to hometown school as a sophomore, has been vocal on social media about why he’s honored his pledge for over two years, citing the vision Riley has for the program.

Coach Lincoln Riley Off the Field

Riley was fired up on the sideline following the Trojans big-time win over Iowa on Nov. 15. He jumped into the arms of defensive ends coach Shaun Nua and carried the enthusiasm all the way into the locker room, showing emotions in a way USC fans have not seen before.

When Riley talked about it, he joked with the media saying, “I have emotions. You guys don't always see it.”

And there is a side of Riley that the public won’t see but the players are well aware of. But its not just the raw emotion of a top 25 win but the love he has for each individual player.

“He cares a lot of about the players. I was talking to the players about him when I was up here for the first time and they were saying he’s always checking up on them,” said USC signee Esun Tafa. “He cares about football but the mental aspect he likes to know. Football can get hard especially with the kids out of state, just missing home and stuff. He’s always there for them and I think that’s a big part. He’s a big father figure with all of the players.”

Building Relationships with 2026 Recruiting Class

Relationships still matter in recruiting, even in this day and age of name, image and likeness. Players commit to coaches before they commit to the university.

It’s the reason the Trojans were able to retain almost the entirety of its recruiting class for over six months.

“He’s great. I love coach Riley. He calls me, he texts me,” Tafa said. “Just being able to get close with him and learn more about the game just with him means a lot. When I was up there for the OV week we were doing film breakdown and it just shows how dedicated he is to the players.”

Riley and general manager Chad Bowden built strong relationships with what has the potential to be a program-altering recruiting class for the Trojans.

“Seeing our talent that we have in this class and seeing our potential to go win a natty is a big part of the why,” Tafa said. “We do have the potential next year to go to the playoff. And with Chad and coach Riley, they’re always staying in contact, always texting us. We just have a lot of love and respect for them. We gone be the cherry on top for next year.”

USC signed 35 recruits during the early signing period. They put an emphasis on landing California prospects, signing 20 of them and two more that are originally from the state.

Southern Cal was aggressive in their pursuit of elite out of state prospects. They loaded up on players in the trenches and perimeter skill positions.

“It’s very versatile. Been thinking about this for a long time,” Riordan said. “We have a lot of depth and versatility and IQ and speed. A lot of people that can play early, people that are projects. We all know each other, love each other, respect each other's games and that’s huge for the camaraderie of the class.”

