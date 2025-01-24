Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson Details Multi-Hour Meeting With Caleb Williams, Future Plans
In the modern age of NFL football, there’s arguably no bigger relationship to cultivate than the one between the quarterback and the playcaller. Recent history tells us it’s paramount for success. For new Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson, who will assuredly clench the play sheet closely despite being a first-time head coach, developing a relationship with former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is amongst the foremost priorities.
"I'm so excited to get to work with Caleb. Got to visit with him already for a couple of hours. I'm just really waiting for this relationship to blossom. . . . He's gotta trust me, and I'm going to trust him," Johnson said on Breakfast Ball on FS1.
Detroit Lions All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a fellow USC Trojans football alumni, waxed poetic about Ben Johnson’s work ethic on his podcast earlier this week. Johnson has wasted zero time proving the glowing praise to be accurate. Outside of the various media appearances across multiple networks, Johnson began to cultivate that all-important relationship with Williams.
In just his first season, Williams had three different offensive coordinators. Building the trust is the first step in giving Williams the stability he truly needs to take the steps forward and become the franchise player he’s been expected to be.
"It starts with Ben. There's a lot of people here, I get it. But it starts with Ben and the rest of the coaches that he brings along. Once we figure out exactly what his rules are and how everything goes, how it needs to be run, it bleeds into the players, and then from there it's in the locker room and now we have to take it and run with it from there. Keep leaning on each other. Keep growing and progressing," said Williams to Bears reporters.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders NCAA Violation: USC Trojans Decommit Julian Lewis
MORE: Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones Interested In Pete Carroll To Replace Mike McCarthy?
MORE: Reggie Bush Reveals Biggest Changes Needed In USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Offense
"For me, selfishly and unselfishly, is being able to be at my best each and every Sunday to help this team go out there and compete at a high level, to win games," Williams continued. "Go 1-0 each week, so at the end of it, if you go 1-0 each week and there's 20-something weeks with the playoffs, the outcome of it will be the one that everyone wants."
Williams and Bears wide receivers Rome Odunze and DJ Moore were amongst the players to attend the introductory press conference and subsequently be able to meet with their new coach. Johnson’s offense with the Lions scored 29 points per game over the last three seasons, the most in the NFL; that Lions offense also scored 182 touchdowns over the last three seasons, leading the NFL. The Bears' weapons were up and down during the 2024 season, but there’s hope that under Johnson, they’ll be able to be maximized.
“As a competitor, I’m not trying to take an easy way out, I want the hard way. I want our players to want the hard way. We want to find out what we’re made of, we want everybody’s best shot each week. That’s how we’re wired as competitors, and that’s how the whole locker room here in Chicago is going to be wired,” Johnson said on NBC's Pro Football Talk.
The Chicago Bears' new era is off to an eventful start; one full of optimism and hope. As the Bears pivot to free agency and the draft, acquiring talent to bolster the roster takes center stage.
MORE: No. 1 Cornerback Recruit Duvay Williams Commit To USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs?
MORE: USC Trojans Commit Madden Riordan Earns Major College Football Achievement
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, Staff Visit 5-Star Recruit Elbert Hill, Kelvin Obot
MORE: Reggie Bush Dreams Of Coaching USC Trojans: ‘I Can Help Win National Championships’