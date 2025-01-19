Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Dominates Despite Playoff Loss To Washington Commanders
The Detroit Lions improbable run is officially over. After a 15-2 regular-season record, NFC North championship, and No. 1 seed, the Lions succumbed to the Washington Commanders 45-31 in a shootout on their home turf. Former USC Trojans star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown fought valiantly despite the losing effort. Whether it was blocking, receiving, or even as the focal point of a gadget play crafted by offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson, St. Brown left it all on the field.
Amon-Ra finished the night with eight receptions for 137 yards on ten targets from quarterback Jared Goff. The 17.1 yards per catch average was St. Brown’s highest per catch average of the 2024-2025 season. His longest reception only 34 yards points to how consistent he was in the explosive plays. As always the case with St. Brown, the production was no fluke. Still, he would trade it all for a win and the ability to have kept their season alive.
“it’s just tough, tough for the fans, the players, the coaches, everyone involved,” Amon-Ra St. Brown said to Lions reporters when asked how he felt about the finality and suddenness of the home playoff loss.
MORE: Reggie Bush Dreams Of Coaching USC Trojans: ‘I Can Help Win National Championships’
MORE: Chicago Bears Interview Minnesota's Brian Flores For Head Coaching Vacancy
MORE: Caleb Williams Addresses Lincoln Riley Anger, Near Transfer To UCLA Over USC Trojans
The way the season ended was devastating, but not surprising. The Lions ended the regular season on a high after beating the San Francisco 49ers to somewhat avenge last season’s NFC Championship Game loss. The following week, the Lions dominated the Vikings and clinched the aforementioned milestones.
Despite that, there was always an underlying inclination that the Lions’ injuries on the defensive side of the ball could catch up to them when it mattered most. Unfortunately for the Detroit faithful, that inclination became a sobering reality on Saturday night in Ford Field.
"It just hurts to lose, man. I don't care if you're the 7 seed, 6 seed, 5 seed, 1 seed, cause I've lost all of them, damn near. It stings. It hurts,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said in the post-game press conference.
The injuries to the Lions' defense compounded as they additionally lost three more defensive backs throughout the game. Regardless, the Lions didn’t capitalize when they had opportunities. On offense, the Lions turned the ball over four times. Three of those were interceptions from Goff and one was returned for a touchdown. The Commanders were also three of four on fourth downs, all of which conversions eventually led to points.
It’s hard to reflect upon the positives in demoralizing situations such as the one Detroit finds itself in. All season, the Lions were a team that confidently ran full speed through a field of landmines, overcoming obstacle after obstacle placed before their feet. In the worst possible moment, close to the end of the course, they finally tripped and triggered the devices. With looming staff changes, roster turnover, and uncertainty surrounding injuries to key returners, who knows what this team will look like next season? The only known is that as fast as windows in the league open, they close even faster.
The seemingly impenetrable faith of Dan Campbell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the Detroit Lions is once again being tested. We’ll have to wait eight months to see those proverbial kneecaps be bitten off. At least the Lions know they’ll have the most reliable receiver in professional football at their disposal no matter what.
MORE: USC Trojans Starting Quarterback Prediction Under Lincoln Riley: Jayden Maiava, Husan
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Bear Alexander's NIL Valuation After USC Transfer
MORE: USC Trojans Coach D'Anton Lynn Agrees to Contract Extension, Passes on Penn State
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Interested In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley To Replace Mike McCarthy