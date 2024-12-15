Chicago Bears Rookie Caleb Williams On Pace To Break NFL Record Set By Aaron Rodgers
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are 4-9 heading into Week 15 of the NFL season. Though it may not be the record they want, Williams is on pace to beat a major NFL record set by Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, despite the former Trojan having his head coach and offensive coordinator fired during the season.
Williams has passed for 2,746 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also rushed the ball for 405 yards. Despite being sacked 56 times already in 2024, Williams is on pace to finish with 3,590 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
It has been over two months since Williams had thrown an interception, dating back to Oct. 13 when the Bears faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has already beaten the record of 212 straight passes without an interception by a rookie, previously set by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. If Williams keeps this up, he could surpass Rodgers’ record for all quarterbacks.
Williams has thrown 255 straight passes without throwing an interception. This puts him 157 away from Rodgers’ record of 402 passes. Rodgers, a four-time league MVP, clinched this record in 2018 with the Green Bay Packers, and for Williams to do that as a rookie would be a huge accomplishment.
In his three years of collegiate football, Williams threw just 14 interceptions. In 2022, his Heisman-winning year with the USC Trojans, Williams passed for 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions. While Williams is not afraid to throw the ball, he continues to limit the turnovers.
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Running Back Shahn Alston Over Penn State?
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025
MORE: USC Trojans' Duce Robinson Enters Transfer Portal: Georgia Bulldogs, SEC Destination?
Though the Bears are a four-win team, Williams has protected the ball. Chicago is not forcing Williams to play it safe, either. The team has continued to throw the ball and take shots downfield. Bears’ interim coach, Thomas Brown spoke highly about how Williams has done well playing it safe, but also not playing scared.
“I would say that [he is throwing a lot of passes] and also he’s not playing scared. He’s ripping some footballs into tight windows. I think it’s probably even more impressive. It’s not like he’s sitting back there not taking an opportunity. [He’s] taking chances down the field,” Brown said. “We always talk about trying to find ways to be aggressive, not reckless. There is a fine line between the two of them. I think his progression when it comes to understanding the offense operation-wise, but also just let it rip, has been positive for us.”
The Bears have four games remaining this season, starting with a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for Monday Night Football. The Vikings have forced 20 interceptions this season, and with it being a divisional game, it will be a tough battle for the Bears. Chicago will also face the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers. Passing Rodgers’ record may be challenging, but it is possible for the rookie quarterback.
The record may not be broken this season, but it could be early next season if he does not throw another interception. For Williams to break it this year, he would have to complete about 39 passes per game. This is an unlikely occurrence, so it may not happen as a rookie, and Bears fans may have to wait until early next year. Even if the record is not broken this season, closing out the year without throwing another interception would be a major accomplishment for the rookie quarterback.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Transfer Portal Destinations Missouri, Louisville
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Concerning Transfer Portal Departures
MORE: Texas A&M's Kevin Longstreet Transfer To USC Trojans To Join Quarterback, Brother Husan?