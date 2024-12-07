USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley For Chicago Bears Job, Caleb Williams Reunion?
With the 2024 regular season over, the conversation surrounding USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is heating up. Riley is one of the college football coaches whose name is being discussed in the 2025 NFL coaching cycle.
While speaking on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III stated that Riley would be the perfect candidate for the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator position. Though Riley could be considered a for head coaching positions, transitioning into the NFL as an offensive coordinator with a quarterback he knows well would not be a bad option.
After Bears coach Matt Eberflus fired Chicago's offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in the middle of the season, the franchise decided to part ways with Eberflus only a few weeks later. Will the Bears hire Riley away from USC?
The biggest reason Riley could want to go to the Bears is because former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams won the Heisman Trophy with Riley as his coach in Southern California in 2022.
“If he wanted to come to the NFL and be with the quarterback that he won a Heisman Trophy with you make him the offensive coordinator. I don’t know if he would, he’s making a boatload of money at USC. Whoever is working with Caleb doesn’t need to be somebody that comes in and tries to change what he is. They need to know him,” Griffin said.
Williams went first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a rookie, it has not been the easiest transition. He has shown flashes of his potential, but it has not translated to wins in the league yet. The Bears are 4-8 this season, while Williams has passed for 2,612 yards and 14 touchdowns. With a history of being Williams's coach, Riley could be the perfect candidate to design an offense for the young quarterback.
Griffin backs up his point with the belief that Williams should have wanted to go to the Washington Commanders in the draft. The offensive coordinator there is Kilff Kingsbury, who served as the senior offensive analyst for the Trojans during the 2023 season.
“That was a big reason why I thought Caleb should want to go to Washington [in the 2024 NFL Draft] because he has Kilff [Kingsbury] there, who knew how he is,” Griffin said. “So, I think Lincoln Riley - there’s something there bringing him in. Or a coordinator that Caleb worked with so they can help him continue to grow.”
The USC Trojans ended the 2024 regular season with a 6-6 record, not how the program thought the year would go. With the disappointment of Riley’s season this year, and transitioning into the NFL not always being easy, Griffin does not believe Riley would make a good head coach in Chicago.
“For Lincoln Riley, it hasn’t worked out the way they wanted it to at USC,” Griffin said. “I don’t believe that Lincoln would succeed in Chicago as the head coach.”
Working with Williams and the Chicago Bears offense could be the best move for Riley if coaching in the NFL is something that he wants. Riley knows how to help Williams grow as a player, and the move to the NFL could lead to success for the Bears and Riley’s future. Riley is one of the highest-paid coaches in college football and may not want to give that up, but this is something to watch for when the NFL season and college football bowl games conclude.
