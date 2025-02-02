USC Trojans' Jonah Monheim Talks Potential Reunion With Caleb Williams, NFL Draft
Former USC Trojans offensive lineman Jonah Monheim is a jack of all trades. During his storied career in college, Monheim started at tackle, guard, and center on the offensive line en route to earning all-conference honors in the PAC-12 and Big Ten.
The 6-4, 307-pound 22-year-old is as experienced of a college player as you could hope for transitioning to the NFL. This week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Monheim began his NFL Draft journey and started the trek on the right foot. Monheim was able to showcase his patented versatility playing center and both guard positions.
Monheim particularly shined in the 11-on-11 periods, but markedly got better in the 1-on-1 sessions as the week progressed and had nice wins in that department. Overall, Monheim helped his draft stock with a good performance over the week against elite talent that will be drafted in April as well.
Monheim could be a potential target for the Chicago Bears in the middle rounds and a reunion with former USC Trojans running mate Caleb Williams could potentially be in the cards. Monheim spoke to Bears reporters about Williams’s leadership, how he has grown as a leader, and if a reunion would be welcomed.
“He did a great job from the minute he got to campus of becoming a leader and establishing relationships with each one of us, earning our respect. I mean, clearly we knew the guy was talented and things like that, but he did a good job of, becoming personal and really growing his leadership, you know, through relationships. . . . He did a great job at USC,” Monheim said of his experience with Caleb Williams’s leadership qualities at USC.
That seems to be the common sentiment from people close to the situation at USC. However, there’s no greater source to hear from than an offensive lineman. They’re notoriously straight shooters and although media savvy, they’re not ones to cover for a player or coach they don’t like. Especially a player like Monheim that’s been around as long as he has been at USC.
“I think that’s something that’s changed a lot over my career at USC and even within those two years I was a captain, you know, I had to become more vocal. I had to take on more responsibility and accountability than I did when I was younger and, if you’re at really good leader I think you’re not only doing everything yourself, and pushing yourself forward, but you’re pushing everyone around you towards that common goal. I think that’s what really makes a great leader is impacting those around you,” Monheim said at the Senior Bowl.
Monheim certainly developed in his leadership role as a Trojan and that could go a long way in helping his transition to the next level. Especially if he happens to end up in a major market like Chicago with his former quarterback. The quarterback-center relationship is as important as there is on a football field.
Maybe the most notable depiction of that was Peyton Manning and Jeff Saturday, but currently, Patrick Mahomes and Creed Humphrey and recently Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce before Kelce retired are good modern examples.
“It was great playing with him in college, and it would be great to do it again someday.” Monheim said in closing.
The draft season is an uncertain time, but the Chicago Bears have an inside track on a player like Monheim. It’ll be interesting to see how the picks unfold and if the USC reunion happens.
