USC Trojans General Manager Chad Bowden Details Recruiting Philosophies
USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden has been instrumental in revamping the Trojan program that currently has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports. From where the Trojans were a year ago, and in years past, compared to where they are now in this aspect, is a testament to the infrastructure and enthusiasm that Bowden has provided in such a small amount of time.
Coach Lincoln Riley and the new-look Trojan staff have also played significant roles in the seismic shift in recruiting, but the brainchild behind the operation and surely the mouthpiece and forward-facing representative has been Bowden. In a new interview with QB Collective, Bowden delved deeper into his recruiting philosophies, his role and function as general manager, and the day-to-day workload college coaches manage.
“It’s wild in college because there’s so many things that are going on in these kids' lives that you’re a part of every single day that we have to make sure that when it comes to building a culture the right way and building a program the right way that we look at every single thing. Because there’s so much in college that’s going on,” USC general manager Chad Bowden said in an interview with QB Collective.
Bowden’s experience at notable programs such as the Cincinnati Bearcats and Notre Dame Fighting Irish has prepared him to take on such a daunting task in restoring the once dominant Trojan recruiting efforts, and he’s right on task with the job. There’s a way to go before the pen gets put to paper and the class becomes materialized, but the momentum is undeniable. That momentum helps to free coaches up slightly.
“For these head coaches, whether they have to go meet with a donor and then all of a sudden they have interviews, then they have to script practice, then they have coaching, then there’s academics they have to go to and make sure our players are going to class, making sure nutrition is where it’s supposed to be. You know, obviously, there’s the X’s and O’s part, football aspect. But it’s everything to help these kids reach their full potential. That’s what we’re looking at,” Bowden continued.
Lincoln Riley has been known as a scheme-first coach, so having an ace like Bowden couldn’t have come at a better time. As Riley must still have a key role in recruiting, Bowden’s efforts have allowed Riley to be more and more hands-off and focus on more football-specific activities. The Trojans have an easier schedule, at least on paper, than they faced last season, so expectations for a turnaround on the field will be high.
The Trojans are on the path back to national prominence and its easy to see why with people like Bowden in the building.