Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson Sets Big Expectations For Quarterback Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears convened for training camp on Tuesday as they get ready to begin the 2025 season.
Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams and first-year head coach Ben Johnson are officially underway as the new faces of the Bears together, and the energy surrounding their potential is bustling. Both were interviewed and provided an outlook on what their summer was like and the expectations going into the season.
The former USC Trojan quarterback rewrote most of the Bears rookie and franchise records, but under Johnson, he’s expected to take a major leap and Johnson is clear on his belief that Williams is just cracking the surface of his abilities and will make a concerted effort to challenge him on and off the field, but also make his job easier at the end of the day.
What The Bears Said:
"We certainly have goals that we strive for," Ben Johnson said. "It's not a secret. I told him I would love for him this season to complete 70 percent of his balls. So you would like to think over the course of practice that we're completing 70 percent or more, or that's hard to just magically arise in a game. It's a lofty goal, but it's one we're going to strive for. We're going to use that as a benchmark and kind of work from there."
"I think we're ready to go," said Johnson in the post practice press conference. "The governor is off. He and I have been talking all spring, all summer, constant phone calls, constant conversations. I think we're in a great place, and he wants to get coached hard—and we're going to push him as hard as we can and do what is right for the team."
"Being the first 4,000-yard passer in Bears history, that's a goal of mine," Caleb Williams said. "Seventy-percent completion, that helps the team, keeps us on the field, puts us in better positions. And then other than that, just trying to go down and score the most points that we can with each drive that we have. That's kind of my self-goal, and obviously other than that, you've got to go win. That's success for me. That's success for the team. That's all we wish for and I wish for."
The goals for the season are quite lofty. The 4,000-yard passing mark is a feat never before accomplished in the Chicago Bears’ illustrious history. Still, that’s what Williams was drafted to do, and that’s why Johnson was hired to do - take this once proud organization to new heights in the modern era. The building blocks have been put in place and the foundation is being poured as the duo begins their first camp together.
The excitement is warranted, but the Bears seemingly have a work-first mentality and need to understand the bigger picture. Even in the open pursuit of new statistical heights, both Williams and Johnson made it a point to reiterate it wasn’t for selfish reasons, but setting and reaching those markers would give the team the best chance to win, and that’s what matters most, winning.
Can Williams lead the Bears deep into the playoffs in his sophomore season? The former Trojans star did not experience the same amount of team success in college, missing the College Football Playoff during his time at USC.