Chicago Bears, Joe Thuney Agree To Contract Extension, Caleb Williams Protection
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will be getting some much needed offensive line upgrades next season with the Chicago Bears. The Bears and four-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agreed on a two-year $35 million extension on Tuesday.
In March, the Kansas City Chiefs traded Thuney to the Bears for a fourth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Chicago Bears Extend Joe Thuney, Add To Improved Offensive Line
The Chicago Bears have made it a priority this offseason to bulk up the protection for second year quarterback Caleb Williams. After being taken No. 1 in the 2024 NFL Draft by Chicago, Williams spent much of his rookie season on the ground or running for his life. The Bears do not want to see that same story repeat itself in the 2025 season.
Thuney was drafted in 2016 by the New England Patriots. He played there until signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. Thuney has blocked for arguably the two greatest quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. He has made four All-Pro teams and won four Super Bowls.
Williams was sacked a league high 68 times in 2024, which is the third most sacks a quarterback has taken in a season in the history of the NFL. Not exactly a recipe for success, especially considering this is the player the Bears view to be their franchise quarterback for the next 10-plus years.
In addition to Thuney, the Bears also traded for former Pro-Bowl guard, Jonah Jackson. Jackson was on the Rams last season and the Bears traded a 2025 sixth round pick to get him. His contract with the Bears is one-year $12.25 million.
Furthermore, the Bears signed center Drew Dalman. Dalman played his first four seasons in the NFL from 2021 through 2024 with the Atlanta Falcons before being signed to a three-year $42 million deal with the Bears.
MORE: Los Angeles Lakers Insider's Bold Prediction For Bronny James
MORE: USC Trojans' Jahkeem Stewart Best True Freshman In All Of College Football?
MORE: Elite 4-Star Recruit Luke Wafle To Commit To USC Trojans Over Penn State, Florida?
Caleb Williams and Bears Looking To Bounce Back In 2025
The 2024 season could not have gone much worse for the Chicago Bears. The Bears finished with a record of 5-12, suffered a 10-game losing streak, Caleb Williams was sacked more than any other quarterback in the league, and they had to fire coach Matt Eberflus in the middle of the season.
Chicago hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as coach. Johnson will be tasked with getting the most out of Williams. The Lions offense when Johnson was there from 2022 through 2024 was a firework show. They led the NFL in scoring with 33.2 points per game last season.
With a proven play caller in Johnson, a revamped offensive line, and a good supporting cast of weapons (wide receiver DJ Moore, tight end Cole Kmet, and rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III), the Bears look primed to be one of the most improved teams in the league.