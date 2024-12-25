Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Raves About 'Spectacular' Rome Odunze
The Chicago Bears have not had the best 2024 season. Chicago is 4-11 heading into week 17 of the NFL season. There were high expectations of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. As the season ends, Williams understands that connecting with wide receiver Rome Odunze is the key to success.
Williams was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former USC Trojan was quickly joined by Odunze, who was drafted ninth overall. The two first-round picks have high potential together, and it was seen as a big move by the Bears. The two have been able to go through their rookie seasons together, even if it was not the best season.
Williams recently spoke to the media about the need to connect to Odunze more. Wiliams also talked about the positives of having a fellow rookie to develop with over the course of the year.
"It's been great to be able to have a young guy with me, like Rome, a spectacular person, spectacular player," Williams said. "Being able to have him here, grow with him, our relationship over the years is going to be vital for the team. Being able to continue that, grow that, it's going to be fun. I think he's going to get better, especially with the guys he's had this year with him [DJ Moore and Keenan Allen] two guys who have been doing it for a while, I think it's helping him."
Allen is an impending free agent, while Odunze and Williams will be together through their rookie contracts. If Williams does not have veterans like Allen, Odunze will be a player who needs to step up next season, and Williams will have to work with him. Getting a rhythm going now will spark the Bears’ offense.
It has not been easy for the Bears' offense this year. The Chicago offensive line has put stress on Williams in his rookie season. Williams leads the league in sacks at 60. The Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and head coach Matt Eberflus earlier this season. The coaching changes next year will be a major factor, but if Williams and Odunze connect, it will help improve the offense.
This season, Williams has passed for 3,271 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has thrown just five interceptions, the last on Oct. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Odunze has 701 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 95 times this season with 51 receptions. The Bears’ offense could become dominant if the two young players get on the same page.
While the season may not be going anywhere, there are still two games left for Williams and Odunze to build their chemistry. As the season progressed, the two have improved. Two of Odunze’s touchdowns came in week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Hopefully, for the young players, the Chicago Bears hire coaches that can bring out the best in them. The top candidates rumored for the head coaching position so far are Kliff Kingsbury and Ben Johnson. Kingsbury has been having a successful season with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders. He could be just what the Bears and Williams need. Johnson as the Lions offensive coordinator has created an explosive offense that could turn the Bears into a scary team in 2025.
Despite a disappointing season, the former USC Trojans star still has high expectations. Williams and Odunze will look to use the rest of this season and the upcoming offseason to come out strong in 2025.
