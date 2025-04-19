Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Snubbed In NFL Rookie Rankings?
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. The Bears finished the season with a 5-12 record, ending last in the NFC North.
Fox Sports released their top 10 rookies drafted in 2024, in which Williams was ranked No. 7. Despite the tough season, Williams made the top 10. The question remains whether he should be ranked higher than No. 7.
Williams finished his rookie season with 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions, an impressive stat for a rookie quarterback. Williams also rushed for 489 yards, the second most on the team. The biggest weakness of his 2024 season was that he was sacked 68 times, the most in the league.
The former USC quarterback was not put in the easiest position. The Bears' offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, was fired after nine games. The relationship between Waldron and Williams was seemingly rough, with the two reportedly not studying film together. With Waldron being fired, Williams’ play caller was switched midseason, which is tough on a quarterback.
In November, Williams had to deal with another coaching staff change: Bears coach Matt Eberflus was let go by Chicago. The staff changes combined with being sacked 68 times, it was not a great season for Williams, but he still developed throughout the season.
“I think those losses were pretty important for me and my growth,” Williams said. “To go on a losing streak, to be in this position, and be at the helm of it was definitely important for me. Just being able to see how I need to be when times are bad…I’m going to work my tail off to never be in that situation again.”
No. 1 on the rookie rankings was Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels was selected with the No. 2 overall pick, and as a rookie helped lead Washington to the NFC Championship.
Also making the top five on Fox Sports’ rookie rankings were Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. Bowers and Nabers had over 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie with multiple quarterbacks throwing to them. Both players were nominated for rookie of the year and are expected to have strong careers based on their first season in the league.
Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is ranked at No. 4 and recorded 1,282 receiving yards. Thomas quickly impressed as a player and became the team’s leading receiver. The final offensive player who was higher than Williams was Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey at No. 6. The Chargers needed a wide receiver to step up this season, and quarterback Justin Herbert had a trustworthy young target to throw to.
The lone defensive player is Rams defensive lineman Jared Verse. With questions surrounding the Rams' defense with defensive lineman Aaron Donald retiring, Verse stepped in and was a dominant player.
With changes to the Bears' staff, Williams played well in his rookie season, and his place in the top-10 was deserved. While Williams could be placed higher in the ranking, it is difficult to bring the other players down as well.
Williams will look to improve next season, as the Bears have brought in a top coaching staff with Ben Johnson and built up an offensive line to protect Williams on the field. He will also be entering year two with wide receiver Rome Odunze. With a full year working together, the two could become a dynamic duo.