Caleb Williams Tabbed As Cover Star For Esquire Magazine, Reveals Rookie Struggles
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has kept a relatively low profile this offseason as the Chicago Bears have been under reconstruction. Now, with a new coaching staff and a slew of new players, Williams and the Bears veterans are back in the building and have begun the offseason program under first-year coach Ben Johnson. Williams addressed the media for the first time in months this past week and revealed some intriguing information, such as the pop quiz Johnson gave him on the fly.
On Friday, Williams was revealed as the latest cover star for the prominent Esquire Magazine for their mavericks of sports series. Some of the other athletes included in the series are WNBA legend Sue Bird, USA soccer star Naomi Girma, NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell, and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.
Williams was profiled for the publication and detailed the ups and downs of his careers so far, where he plans to go in the future, and various off field subjects. The former Trojan was labeled the next-generation quarterback.
"I think those losses were pretty important for me and my growth," Caleb Williams said of his chaotic rookie season in Chicago. "To go on a losing streak, to be in this position and be at the helm of it, was definitely important for me. Just being able to see how I need to be when times are bad…I'm going to work my tail off to never be in that situation again,"
Williams also mentioned that he’d never experienced such a difficult year in his sports life because he wasn’t used to losing. It was the most games Williams had ever lost in a season, and the mental and physical toll had worn him down deeply by the time the season had ended. Williams isn’t necessarily known for his sound bites and openness on the microphone in press conferences, so to hear him so candid is refreshing.
Williams, now with those struggles behind him and a fresh start, is looking to attack the new opportunities in front of him. Part of the reason for the renewed sense of direction and hope is that he has a true guide next to him now in Ben Johnson. With a proven play caller and play designer, Williams will play for his most creative and adaptable scheme ever.
At least, since his time with USC coach Lincoln Riley where he was able to win a Heisman Trophy. However, Williams also faced some hardships at the collegiate level. After his Heisman season, Williams and the Trojans finished with a 7-5 record, ending the season with a three-game losing streak.
"There are some things that we're going to encourage that he looks to do a little bit differently. He's been predominantly a shotgun quarterback for most of his high school and college career, and so he's very comfortable there,” Johnson said at NFL league meetings. “We're going to work to see the comfort level under center and how much of that applies. We had a lot of success while I was last, that going under center for the run game did translate and play action,”
Williams is planting his feet and entering his second season as a starter in the NFL. Even with the change around him, the level of comfortability that comes with the experience of having been through the process will bode well for Williams. One of the biggest leaps a player makes is between their first and second seasons. If that adage holds, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are in store for a massive 2025.