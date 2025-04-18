Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Left Off G League First Team: Snubbed?
The G League released its 2024-2025 five-man First Team. The team featured the league’s top players of the season. Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James was left off the list.
The players to make the First Team were Maine Celtics guard JD Davison, who won the league MVP, Salt Lake City Stars center Oscar Tshiebwe, Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung, Capital City Go-Go guard Jaylen Nowell, and Austin Spurs guard Malachi Flynn.
James was also left off of the league’s second and third teams, as well as the all-rookie team. James was selected in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft. James split his time between the NBA and the G League. When James was with the South Bay Lakers, the rookie guard had a strong performance.
What could have prevented James from earning the accolades in the G League was the number of games he played. While James started in each game he played in, he only started 11 games this season. Not playing as many games as the others is likely why he did not earn any awards.
When he did play, James put on a show. In the 11 starts, the former Trojan averaged 34.2 minutes and 21.9 points per game. James' field goal percentage average was 44.3, and his three-point percentage was 38.0 per game.
James has been a developing as a playmaker, averaging 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds. Defensively, James has been also been playing well as a rookie, averaging 2.0 steals. While he may not have been on the court for as many games, he was a strong player for the South Bay Lakers.
James made his first NBA start against the Portland Trail Blazers to close out the season for the Lakers. After the matchup, James discussed how the G League has helped him develop in his rookie season.
“The reps, just getting some games under my belt, and you know, not just sitting and watching. So just being able to go out there and play my game,” James said.
In March, Lakers coach JJ Redick spoke about James’ improvement throughout the season.
“The biggest area of improvement is probably just his playmaking, and I don’t mean that just in terms of passing,” Redick said. “But just his ability to play on and off the ball as a decision-maker, either a scorer or a passer. And with that, his confidence level and level of aggression has grown. For a young player, those are two really important things.”
While James may not have earned league MVP or been named to the five-man First-Team, he is showing improvement in his rookie year. James has taken the opportunity this season to learn and grow as a player.
The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the NBA Playoffs and using James in a critical role on the scout team. While James may not play often on the court during the Lakers’ playoff run, he gets to be a part of the team. He will continue to develop through practice and any minutes he gets, and hopefully have an even better season next year.