Playoff Ranking Trends Reveal USC Trojans' Trajectory Under Lincoln Riley
The USC Trojans are one of college football's premier programs, accumulating 11 national championships, eight Heisman Trophy winners and 37 Pac-12 Championships. Although the historic success has not translated to a College Football Playoff berth, USC is continually a program to watch every fall.
In coach Lincoln Riley's fifth year as leading the Trojans, he faces some pressure and could see his seat heating up if USC misses the CFP again.
USC's Eight Top-25 Finishes Matter The Most This Fall
The Trojans finished last season No. 16 in CFP's final rankings after missing the top 25 in the previous two seasons. In the CFP era, USC has finished in the top 25 eight times, which ties LSU, Michigan and Utah. The four times the Trojans missed out were 2018, 2021, 2023 and 2024.
USC's two consecutive seasons missing the top 25 raised questions about where Riley's leadership was really guiding the program. With key wins over then-No. 15 Michigan and then-No. 23 Iowa and a No. 16 finish in the CFP rankings, it was evident that Riley's four seasons could finally translate into a postseason run.
With the help of general manager Chad Bowden, the Trojans have proved they can be an elite competitor in the Big Ten. Returning to the top 25 was a step forward, but staying there is essential for any CFP conversation.
The ongoing development of the NIL Era and the conference realignment will also help USC this fall and in the future. If anything, USC has been winning since the NIL era was introduced to college football with their location and their rich history within the program.
The Trojans secured the No. 1-ranked recruiting class and are inching closer to the opening of the brand new Bloom Football Performance Center this summer. The center includes brand new resources tailored to essential team needs like team meeting areas, weight rooms and space for recruiting.
USC's 2026 Schedule Allows Opportunity for Ninth Top-25 Finish
The Trojans difficult schedule is one of their most challenging they've had since joining the Big Ten in 2024, playing two 2025 CFP contenders in Oregon and Ohio State and the reigning national champions Indiana. Despite the challenge ahead, USC now has the chance to prove they belong in CFP conversations with their conference slate.
USC hired defensive coordinator Gary Patterson in January, a former head coach at TCU for 21 seasons and recently earned a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame 2026 class. Patterson is an elire addition that brings years of experience, as well as a bright defensive mind.
Last season, the Trojans defense had difficulty in the red zone and stopping the run. Now that Patterson is leading the way, paired with his specialty at the 4-2-5 defense, the development in the offseason could live up the hype instantly. If USC builds off its 2025 momentum with returning starters and a loaded freshman class, the Trojans could go beyond a top-25 finish and into the College Football Playoff conversation.
