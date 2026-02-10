Two Reasons Why USC's Lincoln Riley Will Stay Off of the Hot Seat

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fifth season leading the Trojans, with the pressure of sending USC to their first College Football Playoff continuing to mount. Especially with his newest program additions in defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class, Riley seemingly has all the tools to get there.

However, they face a difficult Big Ten slate but proved last season they could compete and keep up with the conference. Here are three reasons are why Riley will not be on the coaching hot seat this season.

1. The Instant Impact of the 2026 Recruiting Class

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

Riley and general manager Chad Bowden compiled a no. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class, filled with talented players at key positions of need next season.

Last season, USC had standout freshman players that cemented themselves in starting roles right from the start, including defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and wide recevier Tanook Hines. Hines marks the only starting wide receiver returning next season, and Stewart enters his sophomore season apart of a nearly all-returning defensive line. With the statement seasons both Stewart and Hines had last season, it paves a path for the 2026 talent to hit the field early.

The wide receiver room of the 2026 class features multiple receivers who could hit the ground running this fall, especially receivers Trent Mosley and Ethan "Boobie" Feaster. It's also worth nothing that both Mosley and Feaster led their high school programs to state championships last season.

Mosley won a CIF Open Division title at Santa Margarita Catholic High School alongside legendary USC quarterback Carson Palmer in his first head coaching season, while Feaster led DeSoto High School to a UIL Class 6A Division II state championship.

USC also signed the No. 1 overall recruit, per Rivals, in the class in defensive end Luke Walfle. A 6-foot-6, 260-pound prospect, Wafle has the frame and talent to see a lot of reps early on, and possibly cement himself as a starting edge.

2. New Era Defensive Era With Gary Patterson

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A massive addition this offseason came from defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. The 2026 College Football Hall of Fame coach comes to USC with 21 seasons of head coaching experience and a knack for defense. Riley and Patterson used to go head-to-head in the Big 12 when Riley was at Oklahoma, and Patterson TCU.

Patterson's been known as one of the brightest defensive minds in the game, and has produced five No. 1 ranked total defenses at TCU. After Patterson's tenure at TCU ended in 2021, he stepped away from coaching titles, and went on to be the special assistant to the head coach in 2022, a consultant role at Baylor in 2023, and no coaching in 2024.

The need to create an imposing defense at USC is dire, especially with their Big Ten schedule come next fall. With Patterson's defensive expertise and his newest coaching additions, as well as the incoming No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, Patterson can make the Trojans defense a pain for any opposing offenses.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC is a known blue-blood. While the Trojans have been out of the CFP talks for a long time, the resources and offseason rebuilding sets up Riley for a successful season, and a breakthrough to the postseason.

The college football world knows what Riley is capable of on offense, and proved that with former USC wide receiver Makai Lemon awarded the Biletnikoff Award last season, and Maiava leading the conference in passing yards all season. With the freshman class in Los Angeles for spring camp, a second-year Bowden alongside him, and a new defensive coordinator who brings years of experience, if anything, this is the year for Riley to clinch a Playoff spot.

