College Football Rankings Prediction Before Final Regular Season Weekend
After a sluggish start, the No. 18 USC Trojans avoided an upset loss to Maryland on a weekend that saw multiple top teams tumble. In addition to No. 4 UCLA losing to Michigan and No. 6 Indiana falling to Washington, a few other teams ranked ahead of USC in the AP Top 25 Poll suffered losses.
How far UCLA and Indiana fall become the biggest questions before Sunday's rankings release? The attention has shifted to the College Football Playoff rankings to determine which teams are in striking distance of at-large bids for the CFP, but the AP Poll can give an indication as to how a committee might view the events of the weekend.
While Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach suffered an injury against Michigan, his status is unknown and UCLA's ranking likely does not reflect his absence, at least yet. As for Indiana, do the Hoosiers fall outside of the top 10? AP voters are slightly higher on Indiana, ranking the Hoosiers No. 6 compared to their No. 8 ranking by the CFP Selection Committee.
Will USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans enter the crosstown rivalry matchup with UCLA as a top-15 team in the country? No. 15 Boise State, No. 16 Ohio State, and No. 17 Kentucky all lost ahead of the Trojans, and how far UCLA and Indiana fall remain to be seen.
Behind the Trojans, No. 19 Arizona needed overtime to beat Kansas State, and No. 20 Houston needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat West Virginia.
No. 13 Iowa and No. 14 Oregon are jockeying for position for an at-large bid, although now the Big Ten title race has completely swung open thanks to the top-two teams losing. UCLA can clinch its spot with a win over USC, but the Trojans could spoil their rivals' year by giving the Bruins a second-consecutive loss and potentially knocking them out of the CFP.
In the ACC, the conference title stage is set between No. 5 Miami and No. 10 Wake Forest. Whether both teams are safe regardless of the outcome will depend on their positioning in the latest rankings.
With No. 12 BYU needing three overtimes to defeat Kansas, will the Cougars be punished at all? No. 2 Utah has clinched its spot in the Big 12 Championship game, but BYU and No. 11 Texas Tech are still in contention to be the Utes' opponent.
No. 1 Georgia continues to cement itself as the top team in the country, beating South Carolina 34-6 and clinching a spot in the SEC Championship Game. As it currently stands, the SEC could get four teams in the playoff after No. 9 Tennessee took care of business against LSU.
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Alabama
6. Texas
7. UCLA
8. Tennessee
9. Wake Forest
10. Indiana
11. Texas Tech
12. BYU
13. Oregon
14. Iowa
15. USC
16. Arizona
17. Houston
18. Louisville
19. Ohio State
20. Boise State
21. Liberty
22. Florida
23. Kentucky
24. Ole Miss
25. Oklahoma
AP Top 25 Poll Week 11
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. UCLA
5. Miami
6. Indiana
7. Alabama
8. Texas
9. Tennessee
10. Wake Forest
11. Texas Tech
12. BYU
13. Iowa
14. Oregon
15. Boise State
16. Ohio State
17. Kentucky
18. USC
19. Arizona
20. Houston
21. Louisville
22. Liberty
23. Florida
24. Memphis
25. Ole Miss
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.