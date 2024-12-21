ESPN's College GameDay Crew Unanimously Picks Texas A&M Aggies Over USC Trojans
Though it was a battle, the USC Trojans became bowl-eligible after ending the season with a 6-6 record. They will face the 8-4 Texas A&M Aggies on Dec. 27 for the Las Vegas Bowl. With the bowl game being later in the week, ESPN’s College GameDay crew made their picks for the matchup. In a unanimous vote, the Game Day crew chose the Aggies to defeat the Trojans.
A big reason the GameDay crew chose the Aggies over USC is the transfer portal. Desmond Howard spoke first about this being a big factor in his decision.
“Coach Saban brought up a good point about the transfer portal. Guys opting in, guys opting out as far as these bowl games are concerned,” Howard said. “I think there’s a lot going on right now down at USC guys opting out, hopping in the transfer portal, so I’m gonna go with the Texas A&M Aggies.”
The Trojans have lost 19 players from their 2024 roster. Some of the key transfers on offense that USC will be without are running back Quinten Joyner, and wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Kyron Hudson. They lost many offensive linemen as well. The defense was hit too losing starters and depth pieces.
Saban agreed that the portal was the biggest issue with USC heading into the game. Instead of discussing the number of players entering the portal, Saban highlighted the positions.
“I’m gonna go with Texas A&M here as well because I think a lot of the skill guys are not gonna be there for USC,” Saban said.
While things look rough for the USC Trojans, the Texas A&M Aggies are in a similar boat. The Aggies also currently have 19 players exiting the team through the portal.
Despite both teams struggling with roster turnover, Kirk Herbstreit added that there is too much happening at USC to pick them to win
“It’s too much going on at USC. It’s hard to, you know, think that they’re gonna have a shot to win this game,” Herbstreit said. “Lincoln Riley, 2-7 in the postseason, so I’m going with A&M.”
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been a major point of discussion. Between a disappointing season and a mass exodus through the transfer portal, it was not a great year for Riley. Some have even called for him to be fired.
The good news for USC is that linebacker Eric Gentry has returned to practice. Gentry was having an excellent season, having 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. It was unfortunately, he only played in four games.
“It’s awesome, I miss having him out here. He hasn’t skipped a beat,” USC Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn said.
In addition to Gentry, guard Emmanuel Pregnon and safety Kamari Ramsey announced they will return for another season with the Trojans. There will be some key players with the team, potentially helping them in their bowl game.
The last time USC and Texas A&M played against each other was Dec. 31, 1977. The Trojans are 3-0 against the Aggies, looking to stay undefeated. USC is currently 3.5-point underdogs against Texas A&M. The USC Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies will kick off Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
