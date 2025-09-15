Dalilah Muhammad Aims To End Storied Career On A High At Tokyo World Championship
It’s always a bittersweet moment when a legend in any field makes their final appearance on the main stage. In this case, former four-time USC Trojan All-American Dalilah Muhammad’s swan song is rapidly approaching this week.
At the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Muhammad will have her penultimate race in the 400-meter hurdles on 8:05 AM, Sep 16th. She has nothing left to prove, and still feels incredibly motivated. That’s what makes her one of the greatest ever in track and field.
She’s already reached the mountaintop of the sport, having won an Olympic Gold Medal and World Championship Gold individually, as well as four additional global medals to go along with two gold medals as a part of the 4 x 400 relay teams at both the Olympics and World Championships.
On top of that, Muhammad is the former world record holder, having broken a 16-year standing mark, and still remains the third fastest woman ever in the event.
Muhammad was up and down in 2023 and 2024, but she’s been on fire in 2025 at 35 years old. Not only did she win yet another national title at the US Trials, she also set a masters world record, posting the fastest time ever recorded by a woman 35 or older. To say she’s been resurgent would be an understatement. She’s one of the favorites after reigning world champion Femke Bol.
"I'm not that happy with it today. You know, it's like I'm super happy with the win, but it was windy out there. I was like I was really hoping to just see 51 again. So, that's definitely still in the plan. I would love to just come away with the season as on a PR and I thought today could be that day. So, yeah...like I said, it feels the same like I'm never satisfied. So I think I just have to accept that I'm going to be that type of athlete from now and forever that's just not truly satisfied," said Dalilah Muhammad after winning the national championship this summer.
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Purdue Boilermakers
MORE: USC Trojans’ Big Man Touchdown Creates Viral Moment in Big Ten Win
MORE: What Purdue's Barry Odom Said After Loss Against USC Trojans
It’s that type of competitive fire and expectation that makes a once-in-a-generation athlete. Having accomplished all that she has, and even at this age, she is still striving to reach new heights with just a few races remaining in her career. Her vigor has not only propelled her career, but it’s also inspired a generation after he, such as fellow USC Trojan alumna and Olympic Silver Medalist Anna Cockrell.
“I’m in denial. I’ve been saying it in every interview, if it’s up to me, she’s not retiring…She would always say Good luck, Trojan, before she knew my name…It’s been cool to go from the little USC fan trying to follow in her footsteps to being her training partner and racing with her," Cockrell said at Nationals.
Even non-American athletes such as the Netherlands’ Femke Bol have shown their appreciation and respect for Muhammad, even as the reigning world champion in the event. Bol knows Muhammad poses a serious threat and is a medal contender regardless of her age. Bol knows she must be at her best if she wants to retain her crown.
“It will be Dalilah’s last run ever and I am sure she will put on a great race, and the others are also pretty strong, so I am just going in with my strongest race from start to finish, and I will see what it brings me,” Femke Bol said.
Dalilah’s swan song is near, but her legacy will live on far longer. When she hangs up the spikes for good, she can do so knowing she left no stone unturned. She will be remembered as one of the most decorated track and field athletes in American history.