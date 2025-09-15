All Trojans

Dalilah Muhammad Aims To End Storied Career On A High At Tokyo World Championship

Former USC Trojan All-American Dalilah Muhammad is nearing the end of her storied career at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, Japan. While the end is approaching, her legacy lives on through the generation she inspired.

Kyron Samuels

Aug 3, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Dalilah Muhammad wins the women's 400m hurdles in 52.65 during the USATF Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 3, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Dalilah Muhammad wins the women's 400m hurdles in 52.65 during the USATF Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s always a bittersweet moment when a legend in any field makes their final appearance on the main stage. In this case, former four-time USC Trojan All-American Dalilah Muhammad’s swan song is rapidly approaching this week.

At the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Muhammad will have her penultimate race in the 400-meter hurdles on 8:05 AM, Sep 16th. She has nothing left to prove, and still feels incredibly motivated. That’s what makes her one of the greatest ever in track and field. 

She’s already reached the mountaintop of the sport, having won an Olympic Gold Medal and World Championship Gold individually, as well as four additional global medals to go along with two gold medals as a part of the 4 x 400 relay teams at both the Olympics and World Championships.

On top of that, Muhammad is the former world record holder, having broken a 16-year standing mark, and still remains the third fastest woman ever in the event. 

Dalilah Muhammad. 2025 World Championships. Tokyo. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Femke Bol. Anna Cockrell. USC Trojans. Gold.
Aug 3, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Dalilah Muhammad wins the women's 400m hurdles in 52.65 during the USATF Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Muhammad was up and down in 2023 and 2024, but she’s been on fire in 2025 at 35 years old. Not only did she win yet another national title at the US Trials, she also set a masters world record, posting the fastest time ever recorded by a woman 35 or older. To say she’s been resurgent would be an understatement. She’s one of the favorites after reigning world champion Femke Bol.

"I'm not that happy with it today. You know, it's like I'm super happy with the win, but it was windy out there. I was like I was really hoping to just see 51 again. So, that's definitely still in the plan. I would love to just come away with the season as on a PR and I thought today could be that day. So, yeah...like I said, it feels the same like I'm never satisfied. So I think I just have to accept that I'm going to be that type of athlete from now and forever that's just not truly satisfied," said Dalilah Muhammad after winning the national championship this summer

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Purdue Boilermakers

MORE: USC Trojans’ Big Man Touchdown Creates Viral Moment in Big Ten Win

MORE: What Purdue's Barry Odom Said After Loss Against USC Trojans

It’s that type of competitive fire and expectation that makes a once-in-a-generation athlete. Having accomplished all that she has, and even at this age, she is still striving to reach new heights with just a few races remaining in her career. Her vigor has not only propelled her career, but it’s also inspired a generation after he, such as fellow USC Trojan alumna and Olympic Silver Medalist Anna Cockrell. 

“I’m in denial. I’ve been saying it in every interview, if it’s up to me, she’s not retiring…She would always say Good luck, Trojan, before she knew my name…It’s been cool to go from the little USC fan trying to follow in her footsteps to being her training partner and racing with her," Cockrell said at Nationals.

Dalilah Muhammad. 2025 World Championships. Tokyo. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Femke Bol. Anna Cockrell. USC Trojans. Gold.
Aug 2, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Dalilah Muhammad wins women's 400m hurdles heat in 53.80 for the top time during the USATF Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even non-American athletes such as the Netherlands’ Femke Bol have shown their appreciation and respect for Muhammad, even as the reigning world champion in the event. Bol knows Muhammad poses a serious threat and is a medal contender regardless of her age. Bol knows she must be at her best if she wants to retain her crown. 

“It will be Dalilah’s last run ever and I am sure she will put on a great race, and the others are also pretty strong, so I am just going in with my strongest race from start to finish, and I will see what it brings me,” Femke Bol said.

Dalilah’s swan song is near, but her legacy will live on far longer. When she hangs up the spikes for good, she can do so knowing she left no stone unturned. She will be remembered as one of the most decorated track and field athletes in American history.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

Home/Football