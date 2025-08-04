USC Trojans Women Sweep 400-Meter Hurdles At Outdoor National Championships
It was a banner day for the USC Trojans track and field legends at the USATF National Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The women’s 400-meter hurdles produced a Trojan sweep as a trio of Olympians finished first, second, and third to secure a bid to the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, later this year.
Former Olympic Champion and world record holder Dalilah Muhammad took home the national title, 2024 Olympic Silver Medalist Anna Cockrell finished second, and 2024 Olympic finalist Jasmine Jones secured third place. In a race that came down to the final 100 meters, it was Muhammad, at 35 years old, who, in the final season of her illustrious career that was able to pull away and take the victory.
“You can’t plan these things. Based on how I ran last year, I ran 54 [seconds] at the Trials and didn’t make the team in that final race, you never know what the next year can bring. This year was about getting healthy and doing all I can do on this last victory lap,” Muhammad said to Citius Magazine.
“We are friends always. I think we’re more than friends: We’re family at this point. We’re going to push each other. I love seeing her journey. She pushes me just as much as I push her. We’re going head to head, but it’s always love at the same time,” Muhammad added about her training mate and fellow USC Trojan Anna Cockrell.
Cockrell, who established herself as the fourth-fastest woman of all-time in the event just behind Muhammad, ran a season’s best time as she rounds into form heading into the World Championships. Cockrell and Muhammad’s relationship has been well documented as they share a special bond that extends beyond the track, but today was a special moment in their history.
“I go out and try to execute my race plan and my strategy. We always try new things and work on new race patterns, so regardless of who is in the race we try to work on my plan and we’ve been toying with a lot of different things. Sometimes it really works, sometimes it’s just ehh. So, I think the main thing going into this was to make the team, get on the podium, and give us more shots to really nail this thing down,” Anna Cockrell said of not having Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the field this year.
“We’re both really competitive people and really want to win. I think that’s why we train so well together. We have really different strengths. We tell each other good luck before the race, we chit chat in the warmups, but when it’s go time it’s go time. At the end of the day, if anyone is going to beat me it better be her and no one else. So, it’s a really nice balance and we play off each other well,” Cockrell said of racing Muhammad.
The youngest of the trio at 23 years old, Jasmine Jones will look to continue her progression through the ranks as she makes the national team for a second consecutive global games. After finishing fourth in the Olympic final in 2024, she’s right back in medal contention this season. The USC Trojans are once again at the forefront and will look to repeat this effort later this season on the biggest stage of the year.