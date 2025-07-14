Dalilah Muhammad Breaks 400-Meter Hurdle Masters World Record At Monaco Diamond League
Former USC Trojans All-American Dalilah Muhammad made history at the Monaco Diamond League event when she broke the masters World Record in the 400-meter hurdles with a dazzling time of 52.88. Masters' times are designated for athletes 35 years old and older, despite competing against full fields. Muhammad has twice broken the record this season ahead of the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo.
As a former world record holder in the event, Muhammad is blazing near her peak form as the 52.88 time she left in her second place finish behind Olympic Gold Medalist Femke Bol and ahead of Olympic Silver Medalist Anna Cockrell is the fifth-fastest time of her illustrious career that pushed the event into new heights when she revolutionized the in-race strategies.
Muhammad is also revered for her technical prowess and superb running form, often highlighted as the most precise 400-meter hurdler.
Muhammad, while seemingly being a top-three performer in the event this year, announced earlier this season that this would be her last competitive season. Alongside her individual accomplishments like her Olympic Gold Medals in the 400-meter hurdles and 4x400 events, what Muhammad will also be remembered for is her profound impact on the next generation of sprinters who have pushed the bar further.
“Dalilah, you truly did just change the game for all of us,” Olympic Silver Medalist and fellow USC Trojan Anna Cockrell said. “I think just seeing you break that world record after so long of it being there, it inspired all of us. So it’s truly because of just the amazing talent you have that we are where we’re at now.”
“You revolutionized this event,” current world record holder and double Olympic Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said. “The impact you’ve had on the sport goes beyond medals, goes beyond records. Your grace, your poise, your competition, your mentorship of me. I can’t say thank you to D enough.”
Multi-time world champion and Olympic medalist Femke Bol has also sung the praises of Muhammad and states that she gets “starstruck” when she sees her at events. That type of lasting impact is why Muhammad should feel comfortable stepping away. She’s accomplished all there is to accomplish in the field of athletics as an individual, but her finger prints are also a helping hand to the generation pushing the sport into new heights.
Who knows what the future holds for the USC legend after her storied athletic career ends, but should she choose, Muhammad would instantly project as one of the best coaches in the whole of track and field. There are only a few months left of her competitive career, but the lasting legacy will live on for generations to come, and that is far more valuable than any statistic or accolade.