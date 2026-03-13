Dallas Cowboys to Host USC Trojans Safety for Pivotal Visit Before NFL Draft

USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey revealed after his Pro Day on Thursday that he has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Dallas Cowboys.

The redshirt junior is viewed as a day two player and the only pick Dallas owns on that day is the 92nd pick in the third round. Of course, they could do some maneuvering with that pick or with one of their two first round picks. Safety is a position of need for the Cowboys.

Going Through the NFL Draft Process

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Kamari Ramsey (DB45) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Ramsey sees his dreams coming true right before his eyes. The draft process to officially make it happen though is a long one and can be draining but the Trojans safety isn’t taking anything for granted.

“Prayed to be in a situation like this,” Ramsey said. “I’m very grateful to go through this process, learned a lot. The main thing I learned is to just have fun. Don’t stress myself out too much cause at the end of the day I’m a football player. Got to get through it.”

Luckily for Ramsey, his former teammate, cornerback Jaylin Smith, was in Ramsey’s exact shoes this time a year ago. Smith went from the Senior Bowl to the combine to Pro Day and was then drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round. Ramsey has been able lean on Smith for advice.

“Just be you. Just learning from him how he went through the process,” Ramsey said. “He was real calm, himself, always laughing, always smiling. I just took that into my process and was like ‘Yeah we gon' work hard, and I’m going to put in the work and do everything I got to do but at the end of the day just smile and have fun with it.'”

Kamari Ramsey Set to Make History

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson (1) is tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sierra Canyon has seen a meteoric rise in its football program in recent memory. The Trojans just signed three recruits from the local high school and have four players total from them on the roster. They had four last year as well.

It’s become a high school that is littered with elite Power Four talent every cycle. However, Ramsey is set to become the first player to be drafted from the prestigious school.

“It would mean a lot. Sierra Canyon, that’s the reason I’m here," Ramsey said. "Shoutout coach House and that school for giving me the opportunity to better my life and put my family in a better situation. I’m forever grateful for them.”

Returning to USC

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ramsey was viewed as a day two pick for last year’s NFL Draft and elected to return to school for another season. He was able to help the Trojans go from six to nine wins in 2025 but also inched closer to a personal goal off the field.

“I wanted to come back to win. Before this past year I never won more than eight games, this year we won nine and got closer to my degree. I graduate this May.”

Ramsey is a Southern California native. He originally suited up for the Trojans crosstown rival UCLA for his first two seasons before he followed former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to USC in 2024. Having that opportunity to run it back for another season was something Ramsey couldn’t pass up.

“Just putting on for my city and wearing that Cardinal and Gold, there’s nothing like it,” Ramsey said.

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