Defensive Lineman Floyd Boucard Speaks Openly on Rising Confidence With USC

Following the USC Trojans' practice on Wednesday, Aug. 19, sophomore defensive tackle Floyd Boucard is coming into year two more confident. During media availability, Boucard shared how he is looking forward to facing an opponent other than his teammates, Alex VanSumeren’s leadership style and big year two plans with Jahkeem Stewart.

Ready to Hit Another Team and Improvement in Tackling

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked if the defense was feeling “anxious” to finally hit an opposing team, Boucard let it be known that the Trojans are excited and ready.

“We're not anxious. I just feel like our coaches do everything and they probably put us in the best position,” Boucard said. “So, we're excited to play each and every single game and that's about it.”

Boucard added that the defense has shown improvement in tackling.

“That's something we're still working on. We working on it each and every single day,” Boucard said about the team’s emphasis on tackling. “I think it's pretty good. They give us some drills to do. We execute the drills with 100 percent [effort] and show in and show out each and every single day.”

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2025, the Trojans' defense allowed an average of 350.8 total yards and 23 points per game, per Sports Reference. While those statistics are respectable, tackling was an underlying issue. At one point during the season, USC was ranked No. 61 out of 136 in stops. By the end of their 2025 campaign, Pro Football Focus graded Southern Cal’s tackling efforts 67.8, coming in at No. 75 nationally.

A moment that exemplified the tackling problem took place during their loss to TCU in the Alamo Bowl. The Trojans defense gave up the game winning touchdown in overtime despite having the Horned Frogs facing third-and-20 at the 35-yard line.

For now, fans will have to take Boucard’s word that the defensive coaching staff has cleaned up the issue.

Increased Confidence

USC Trojans Recruiting: 2025 Defensive Lineman Floyd Boucard Commits to USC Over Oklahoma | @certified._2.0 on Instagram

Coming out of Miami Central as a four-star recruit, Boucard graduated a semester early and joined the Trojans in the spring of 2025. The early start was essential to Boucard’s development and ultimately led to 10 game appearances where he recorded nine total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and two quarterback hurries.

If that wasn’t already a confidence booster for the rising sophomore, Boucard believes he has entered fall camp at another level.

“Definitely more confident. I feel like I’m more experienced and I'm not the youngest no more. So I got to step up my game,” Boucard said. “Just from an experience standpoint, I just feel more confident. I've been training really hard for this upcoming season.”

Boucard also shared there is a weight off his shoulders now that he’s no longer the “new guy.”

“I'm not really in my head about doing a mistake. I'm just playing football and doing what the coach [puts] out.”

Impact of Alex VanSumeren's Leadership

USC Trojans redshirt senior defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren | USC Trojans on SI

One of the Trojans’ most impactful offseason acquisitions has been Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren. Within just a few months, VanSumeren has become a leader on the defense, represented Southern Cal at the Big Ten Media Days and is a projected starter.

“That's captain. That's somebody who knows how to lead, Boucard said about VanSumeren. “Even when on some days we won't really have that energy, he always gonna have that positive mindset. He always gonna uplift the team in the right way. Positive, you know, positive mindset. So I just feel like [in a] leadership standpoint, VanSumeren is like that.”

Boucard admitted that he didn’t know much about the former Spartan when he arrived but that he was a “cool guy” once he spent some time around him. Now Boucard appreciates having a leader that he can look up to.

One of VanSumeren’s traits that Boucard is a fan of is his “aggressive” leadership style.

“He doesn't like when offense scores touchdowns. The smallest thing can piss him off. That's somebody you really want in your corner. From a captain’s standpoint, that's somebody you really rock with.”

Growing With Jahkeem Stewart

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fellow member of the Trojans’ 2025 recruiting class is rising star Jahkeem Stewart. Just like Boucard, Stewart graduated early and joined the team for their spring session. Stewart went on to post 18 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry through 11 games.

As the two enter their second year, Boucard is aware of how important this season is for his close friend.

“He knows that this year he really got to make it count … Some days I go over to his house, he come over to my house or we stay later on the field. He really wants it, you know,” Boucard shared. “Compared to last year, he still did the same thing, but sometimes you don't get what you want, but this year it's a new year. Erase everything that happened last year. Ready for a new year. We ready to attack it. So that's the new mindset this year.”

Balancing Calmness and Aggressiveness

During the offseason, Boucard shared that he spent more time connecting to his faith.

“My approach mentally – just staying closer to God … reading my Bible each and every single day. And I started meditating a lot. Just something I started, the cube cycle – I take a deep breath, hold it for four seconds … let it out for four seconds. So, I just felt like just all those stuff, the smallest things, helps me a lot.”

Boucard’s groundedness and confidence in his identity has helped him balance the two counterparts.

“You're not always a football player, you know? I'm a regular human being. So, I just feel like when it's time to turn up that switch, I'm ready to do it. When it's time to turn it off, I know what to do to get my mind right and go play football.”

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