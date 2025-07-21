Where Does Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Rank Among NFL's Top Receivers?
One of the most notable things about the USC Trojans program in recent memory is their ability to produce elite talent in college football and the NFL. Standing out recently is Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
St. Brown is one of the strongest receivers in the league for an elite Lions team under quarterback Jared Goff and coach Dan Campbell’s explosive offense. The Lions were in contention for a Super Bowl LIX appearance before falling to the Commanders in the race for an NFC title.
NFL analysts Trevor Sikkema and Dalton Wasserman recently ranked their top 50 NFL players heading into the 2025 season – St. Brown ranks No. 26 on the list, good for the No. 4 wide receiver in the league.
Who is ranked above and below St. Brown at his position?
NFL's Top Wide Receivers
1. A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles, No. 16 overall)
2. Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings, No. 18 overalll)
3. Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, No. 20 overall)
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions, No. 26 overall)
5. Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams, No. 32 overall)
The analyst duo stated this in their description for St. Brown, “His route savvy and football IQ have become weapons that defenses struggle to counter — if they can at all."
Lions and NFL fans could say that St. Brown is only good because of the talent surrounding him on the field, but he is ultimately one of the forces to be reckoned with on the gridiron with the Lions.
Campbell commented on the relationship of Goff and St. Brown and how effortlessly the duo works together, and have truly impacted the Lions offense.
“If you are a quarterback, and we have a dang good one, but it is easy to throw to a guy like St. Brown because he gets open, he has body control, balance, he can separate, he's got quickness, he has play speed, strong hands," Campbell told ESPN. "His body demeanor tells you that if I am the quarterback, you have a really good idea of what he is doing. They have done it long enough where they can think without speaking. They know each other, what they are getting ready to do and all that. It is special, and they make each other better.”
St. Brown has only improved since his debut with the Lions, in his rookie season he finished with 90 receptions, 912 yards and five touchdowns. In 2024, St. Brown finished with 112 receptions for 1,263 yards and a career best 15 touchdowns.
As a five-star recruit and one of the most sought after wide receivers in the 2018 recruiting cycle, the Mater Dei High School product chose USC over other programs like Notre Dame, Michigan and Stanford.
For the Trojans St. Brown was a highly touted receiver who was a part of an elite USC team – paired with quarterback Kedon Slovis and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.
Through his three seasons with USC, St. Brown had 178 receptions, 2,270 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.
An NFL coordinator commented on the skill set of St. Brown in a recent ESPN ranking of the NFL’s top-10 wide receivers.
"(He) has elite football instincts for the position," the NFL coordinator told ESPN. "(He) understands how to attack leverage. Runs hard every play. Plays inside and outside. Makes all the tough catches on high-leverage downs. Blocks, plays physical. The only thing he doesn't do is win outside the red line [close to the sideline], but that's not how the game works anyways."