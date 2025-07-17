Atlanta Falcons 'Underappreciated' Star Receiver Hit With Another NFL Snub
ESPN has been surveying NFL executives, coaches and scouts to help rank the top 10 players at each position. The most recent one saw them rank the top receivers in the game.
The number of great receivers has expanded exponentially over the last decade as the game has become more pass-centric. Every year the poll deepens with a number of receivers entering the league pro-ready and instantly making a name for themselves at the professional level.
Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro Ja’Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson headline the top 10, but one name noticeably absent is Atlanta Falcons fourth-year receiver Drake London.
In fact, London did not receive a single top 10 vote, 26 other receivers did. The former USC Trojans All-American set new career-highs in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,271) and receiving touchdowns (9) last season. All of which ranked in the top 10 in the NFL.
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was asked during mandatory minicamp if London is underappreciated, he stated, “he won’t after this year.”
Atlanta selected Penix with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Washington signal-caller replaced Kirk Cousins as the team’s starting quarterback for the final three games of his rookie year.
Penix and London wasted no time getting acclimated with one another. In those three contests, London caught 22 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns, giving Falcons fans a small glimpse at what the future could look like.
Despite only playing in seven full games during his final year at Southern Cal in 2021, London was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. London was the first receiver to come off the board when the Falcons selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and has shown an upwards trajectory every year since he arrived in Atlanta.
In his three seasons, London has caught 241 passes for 3,042 yards and 15 touchdowns. London may be flying under the radar amongst NFL circles, but he does have the respect of his peers.
London came in at No. 97 on the NFL Top 100 list, the NFL Films' countdown franchise. The list is voted on exclusively by current NFL players.
“The edge that he plays with is so unique, and it’s so fun to be around. He has an intensity about him that he’s going out there to be the best. He’s the ultimate competitor,” said Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound London has proven to be a matchup problem in the NFL because of big frame and wide catch radius that comes from his basketball background. He’s a complete receiver with an advanced route tree and physical as blocker in the run game.
The soon-to-be 24-year-old receiver is eligible for a contract extension. New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, who was drafted two spots behind London, signed a lucrative four-year, $130 million contract extension, $90 million guaranteed on Monday.
Wilson’s deal set a new market for London, who has a case to a receive a similar, if not larger deal. Or he could follow the same path as Chase, Jefferson and Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, who waited until after their fourth season to sign a contract extension.
The three aforementioned players each signed a much larger deal after their fourth year than originally offered after their third season.
Of course, London will have to go out and prove he is just entering his prime and best years are still out in front of him to receive a deal that would put him amongst the highest paid receivers in the NFL.