USC's Elite Recruiting Class Reveals Program's Biggest Strength

Under USC coach Lincoln Riley era, there has been a disconnect between the California recruiting that has built the Trojans' successful history and Riley giving a lot of attention to out of state and in-state. Now, with their 2026 signing class, USC's No. 1 ranked class is headlined by California signees.

Following the conclusion of CIF Southern Section championships for California high school football, numerous USC signees earned All-CIF Southern Section honors from High School On SI.

2026 USC Signees Headline All CIF Southern Section Yearly Awards

Carson Palmer waves to the crowd after his Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor induction ceremony in 2019. | Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

California has consistently been one of the states that produces elite football talent, with NFL legends like quarterbacks Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, running back Reggie Bush and active Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown apart of that group. This year, High School On SI named their All CIF Southern Section football team, headlined by multiple 2026 USC signees.

USC received honors across the board, including coach of the year, player of the year, All CIF offense and defense teams.

Coach of the year belongs to Palmer, who won a CIF Southern Section Division I Championship with Santa Margarita Catholic High School, in his first year coaching. Palmer was one of USC's most notable quarterbacks, earning a Heisman Trophy under Carroll in 2002, and was later inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 2021.

One of USC's newly signed wide receivers in Trent Mosley earned Player of the Year, just days after he was also awarded Max Preps California High School Player of the Year. Mosley has been explosive for the Eagles all year long under Palmer, finished the CIF Southern Section Championship Game with 11 catches for 183 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Riley spoke highly of Mosley's performance and their gravitation to him early in the recruiting process, and is a player Riley is looking forward to see in Cardinal and Gold next season.

"He was somebody we targeted very early on. Just thought (he) was super, super impressive and it was important. We thought he was one of the best receivers in the country and he's proven that," Riley said after Monday's practice.

USC tight end signee Mark Bowman also made the cut on the All CIF Offense team, who finished his final season with Mater Dei High School with 370 receiving yards for 31 receptions and two touchdowns.

The All-Defense team featured a few of USC's top signed defensive players, including four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga and cornerback Madden Riordan. Katoanga was the No. 18 prospect out of California, and his size of 6-foot-4.5 will be a huge addition to coach Eric Henderson's defensive line next year.

USC Incoming Class Revives Southern California Talent Pipeline

Oaks Christian 2026 running back Deshonne Redeaux posing with USC head coach Lincoln Riley on June 17, 2023. | Deshonne Redeaux/X

The Trojans knack for recruiting local talent was what made USC such an attractive program early on. From St. Brown and Leinart coming from Mater Dei to Makai Lemon coming from Los Alamitos High School, the California recruiting makes strides within USC's program.

Now, with signees like Bowman, wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, running back Deshonne Redeaux, linebacker Shaun Scott, Mosley, Katonaga and defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui joining the Trojans roster next year, the blueprint of USC's recruiting will most certainly carry into the following years.

The addition of general manager Chad Bowden was a key piece to their recruiting success this year, with him and RIley honing on primarily recruiting high school, rather than a balance of both transfer portal and recruiting. USC's No. 1 recruiting class features 20 of their 35 signees residing in Calfornia, and all will be present with USC's early signing class come January.

