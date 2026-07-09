Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on France vs. Morocco and Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Thursday, July 9, and new users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Start by betting on France vs. Morocco in the quarterfinal today to earn up to $100 in FanCash on day one.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for France vs. Morocco

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get started. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. France vs. Morocco is a natural starting point for day one of this offer.

Say you back France to win at standard match odds and the result goes Morocco's way — Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. On the other hand, if you wager on Morocco and it pulls off the upset, you keep the winnings with no FanCash needed. Either way, your first day using the platform is covered.

This offer repeats across your first 10 consecutive days, giving you up to $1,000 in total FanCash as part of the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo. The key terms to keep in mind are listed below:

Available to new users only who register with promo code SIBONUS.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

The overall offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus stacks up well against other sportsbook promos available right now, particularly for bettors who want a structured, low-pressure way to explore a new platform over multiple days.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for France vs. Morocco

Claiming this offer before France and Morocco kick off takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your first bet placed in time for the quarterfinal.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started on your device. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal details, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any available banking method within the app. Navigate to the France vs. Morocco market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to qualify for day one of the offer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users ahead of France vs. Morocco

Once you have worked through the welcome offer, Fanatics continues to reward active users with ongoing promotions. Odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific bonuses appear regularly throughout the week, particularly around marquee matchups like this quarterfinal.

The best place to find these deals is the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently. Checking it before each matchday is a smart habit for any bettor looking to get more value from their wagers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.