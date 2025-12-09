USC Battling Ohio State, Michigan for Four-Star Defensive Line Recruit

The USC Trojans didn’t wait long to chase its next recruiting win. Days after securing the nation’s No. 1 class for 2026, the Trojans have identified recruits from the class of 2027 and are already pursuing them. Joseph Buchanan III, a four-star defensive lineman from Baltimore’s McDonogh School, announced USC among his final six schools as his recruitment shifts into its next phase.

The 6-3, 260-pound standout is considered one of the premier defensive linemen in the 2027 class. He is rated the No. 16 interior defensive lineman nationally and the No. 4 player in Maryland by 247Sports, while Rivals lists him inside the top 160 overall after a strong sophomore season. His inclusion of USC this early signals another meaningful stride in the Trojans’ national recruiting strategy.

Why Buchanan Matters for USC’s 2027 Strategy

Buchanan’s sophomore production underscores why he is emerging as a must-track Big Ten defender: 43 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, and 11 quarterback hurries, per MaxPreps, while helping lead McDonogh to the MIAA A Conference championship game. He brings a blend of size, strength, and leverage that fits what USC is targeting as it continues building a front that can compete with the physicality of its new conference.

The Trojans have already established a strong early relationship with Buchanan, something he emphasized when discussing USC’s pitch.

“I’ve had strong conversations with Coach [Shaun] Nua and Coach [Eric] Henderson,” Buchanan told Rivals' Chad Simmons. “I like how the Trojans use bigger defensive ends. LA is a great place to be with so many off-field opportunities as well.”

The Trojans combination of storied history and location does provide a unique opportunity for a player like Buchanan coming from the East coast. But more importantly, his relationship with the defensive coaching staff could prove well in a college football landscape where NIL is king, but connections both draws recruits in and then keeps them committed.

Buchanan’s Priorities and What Comes Next

Buchanan trimmed his list to six: USC, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Indiana. He already made game-day visits to Duke, North Carolina, and Ohio State this fall, per Rivals, giving him a firsthand look at several programs recruiting him the hardest.

“I have an idea of the schools I want to focus on,” Buchanan told Rivals. “These are the schools I want to prioritize. I will get back to some schools and see some of these schools for the first time when visits start back next year.”

Securing one of those visits will be USC’s most important step, especially as Buchanan begins narrowing his decision-making criteria: comfort, culture, impact, and platform.

Why It Matters for USC

This development marks the beginning of USC’s 2027 defensive board taking shape, and Buchanan represents the type of national prospect USC wants anchoring its long-term identity. The Trojans already hold the nation’s top 2026 class and are starting the next cycle by targeting versatile, Big Ten-ready defensive talent from across the country.

If USC can turn early momentum into a visit, coach Lincoln Riley’s staff will be well-positioned to remain a serious contender. In a cycle where USC aims to prove its 2026 success was no outlier, Buchanan’s interest is an early indicator that elite prospects are viewing the Trojans as a coast-to-coast powerhouse once again.