Elite Mater Dei Safety Recruit Ace Leutele Has Big Ties To USC Trojans

As the race for the best recruiting class heats up, recruit Ace Leutele from Mater Dei High School emphasizes his praise and admiration for the USC Trojans. The 2028 safety has been a growing prospect for the Trojans and could very well fit in with USC.

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA: USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In a spring offseason dedicated to rebuilding and reshaping, the USC Trojans have fulfilled their recruiting efforts to their own backyard -- attracting some of the most talented and skilled players in Southern California. In the Trojans No. 2 ranked 2026 recruiting class, USC featues 15 recruits from Southern California.

For the even younger recruits who begin to gain traction to college football scouts, rising sophomore Ace Leutele emphasized the effortless work the Trojans have put in to rise up to a championship-caliber team.

Leutele, an early prospect for 2028 recruiting boards, spoke with college football analysts about USC's early interest in him, stating that they have already been in touch. The star safety goes to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Leutele believes the coming years for USC are going to be some of their best under coach Lincoln Riley -- based on the way they have been actively recruiting and attracting the stars of the transfer portal in this last year.

“Just seeing what they’re doing right now with the 2026 class by building it with our community, I could see USC winning a national championship in the next couple of years,” Leutele told 247 Sports. “I feel like they’re building something special.”

As a star safety with the Monarchs, Leutele has been in touch the most with USC's cornerbacks coach Doug Belk.

Belk's successful career started as graduate assistant at Alabama, where he worked directly under coaches Nick Saban and Kirby Smart -- some of college football's most talented and successful coaches to this day.

In his first season with the Trojans, Belk developed a strong foundation in the defensive backs for the coming year, helping them significantly improve on the field and on paper. Last season, The Trojans ranked No. 21 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference in third-down conversion percentage defense (0.335).

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Additonally safety Jaylin Smith earned All Big-Ten Third Team honors. Smith finished with 59 tackles, including four for loss of five yards, two pass breakups and tied for a team-leading two interceptions. 

Prior to connecting with Belk and the Trojans, Leutele began a relationship with former and current Trojans long before.

His cousins, Viane Talamaivao and Kyron Hudson, both played for the Trojans. Leutele has also spent a workout session alongside Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.

As for his Mater Dei roots, Leutele enjoys that some of his current teammates are committed to USC -- including Mark Bowman, Shaun Scott and Tomuhini Topui.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Analysis on Leutele's skill states that he has a storng football IQ and can make early reads from deep. The 6-foot-1 safety also covers a lot of ground and has the frame to be the top of his class -- but also has the potential to be an elite linebacker if the switch ever occured.

While Leutele is still young and has plenty more room for improvement, an early interest from USC suggests that Leuetele is one of the more elite safeties from his Mater Dei secondary. Especially in the Trojans commitment to building a College Football Playoff-caliber roster, he could be the perfect fit for Belk's secondary.

