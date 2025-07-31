Elite Mater Dei Safety Recruit Ace Leutele Has Big Ties To USC Trojans
In a spring offseason dedicated to rebuilding and reshaping, the USC Trojans have fulfilled their recruiting efforts to their own backyard -- attracting some of the most talented and skilled players in Southern California. In the Trojans No. 2 ranked 2026 recruiting class, USC featues 15 recruits from Southern California.
For the even younger recruits who begin to gain traction to college football scouts, rising sophomore Ace Leutele emphasized the effortless work the Trojans have put in to rise up to a championship-caliber team.
Leutele, an early prospect for 2028 recruiting boards, spoke with college football analysts about USC's early interest in him, stating that they have already been in touch. The star safety goes to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana.
Leutele believes the coming years for USC are going to be some of their best under coach Lincoln Riley -- based on the way they have been actively recruiting and attracting the stars of the transfer portal in this last year.
“Just seeing what they’re doing right now with the 2026 class by building it with our community, I could see USC winning a national championship in the next couple of years,” Leutele told 247 Sports. “I feel like they’re building something special.”
As a star safety with the Monarchs, Leutele has been in touch the most with USC's cornerbacks coach Doug Belk.
MORE: Caleb Williams Work Ethic Addressed By Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Battling USC For Elite Defensive Line Recruit
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Criticized For Comments On Notre Dame Rivalry
MORE: Big Update In USC Trojans' DJ Wingfield Eligibility Lawsuit vs. NCAA
Belk's successful career started as graduate assistant at Alabama, where he worked directly under coaches Nick Saban and Kirby Smart -- some of college football's most talented and successful coaches to this day.
In his first season with the Trojans, Belk developed a strong foundation in the defensive backs for the coming year, helping them significantly improve on the field and on paper. Last season, The Trojans ranked No. 21 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference in third-down conversion percentage defense (0.335).
Additonally safety Jaylin Smith earned All Big-Ten Third Team honors. Smith finished with 59 tackles, including four for loss of five yards, two pass breakups and tied for a team-leading two interceptions.
Prior to connecting with Belk and the Trojans, Leutele began a relationship with former and current Trojans long before.
His cousins, Viane Talamaivao and Kyron Hudson, both played for the Trojans. Leutele has also spent a workout session alongside Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.
As for his Mater Dei roots, Leutele enjoys that some of his current teammates are committed to USC -- including Mark Bowman, Shaun Scott and Tomuhini Topui.
Analysis on Leutele's skill states that he has a storng football IQ and can make early reads from deep. The 6-foot-1 safety also covers a lot of ground and has the frame to be the top of his class -- but also has the potential to be an elite linebacker if the switch ever occured.
While Leutele is still young and has plenty more room for improvement, an early interest from USC suggests that Leuetele is one of the more elite safeties from his Mater Dei secondary. Especially in the Trojans commitment to building a College Football Playoff-caliber roster, he could be the perfect fit for Belk's secondary.