Elite Recruit Ethan Feaster Teases Commitment: USC Trojans, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M?
The USC Trojans hosted several elite recruiting targets from the class of 2026 over the weekend. One of the top recruits the Trojans hosted is four-star wide receiver Ethan ‘Boobie’ Feaster, and after the visit, Feaster may have teased his commitment decision.
Following the visit, Feaster posted a photo of himself in USC gear and holding a Heisman Trophy with the caption “Soon.”
While the post already teased the potential commitment, On3’s Scott Schrader went on to repost Feaster’s post with a time glass emoji, hinting something could be coming soon.
Feaster is a four-star wide receiver and one of the top targets for several schools. In addition to USC, the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Alabama Crimson Tide are making a strong push for Feaster. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Feaster is the No. 44 recruit in the nation, the No. 4 wide receiver, and the No. 5 player from Texas.
As of now, Feaster’s commitment date is set for July 4, less than one month after his USC official visit. The four-star recruit has already had his official visit with Alabama, and will next head to Texas A&M before finishing with LSU on June 20.
USC and LSU have remained high on Feaster’s list due to their ability to develop wide receivers. USC currently has several wide receivers in the NFL, including Jordan Addison, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Drake London. The Trojans have a clear pipeline into the NFL, being tied for the longest active streak with a player drafted in the top three rounds. USC is tied with Michigan for 24 consecutive years.
“To me, I can say it’s LSU, Ohio State then USC as Receiver U. Coach (Dennis) Simmons proved since he was at Oklahoma, him and Lincoln Riley are a dynamic duo from the passing game to the run game. I love their culture for sure. They’re a big cultured school,” Feaster told On3.
The USC Trojans have been heavily recruiting Feaster for a while, picking up the pace when he reclassified from the class of 2027 to 2026. Ahead of his official visit with the Trojans, the four-star recruit spoke to 247Sports about USC.
“I’m not going to lie, they’ve been trying real hard,” Feaster said. “I just haven’t been up there in so long that’s probably the reason everybody assuming that I’m not liking them. But no, I just haven't been up there in over a year.”
USC wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons has been heavily recruiting Feaster for years and one of the major reasons the recruit is considering the Trojans. USC coach Lincoln Riley is also a standout point, as Feaster trusts Riley’s offense.
“The thing I like about coach Simmons is he doesn’t just talk about football, he talks about other stuff, like how I’m doing mentally, how I’m doing outside of school, just checking up on me.”
The USC Trojans are building an elite recruiting class of 2026, already having 28 commits. The Trojans class ranks No. 1 in the nation, per On3, and the team is continuing to bring in elite recruits. The Trojans recently received a commitment from a top recruit, four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer.
Though Feaster is not set to reveal his commitment until July, the four-star recruit is ready for the time to come when he can officially announce his decision. Based on the big recruiting weekend and Feaster’s post, a potential USC commitment could come soon.